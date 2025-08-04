Cockroaches were found on an Air India flight from San Francisco to Mumbai, disturbing two passengers. The airline apologised, moved them to new seats, cleaned the aircraft in Kolkata, and promised to investigate and prevent future incidents.

Passengers on an Air India flight from San Francisco to Mumbai were in for an unpleasant surprise when cockroaches were found on board. The airline has now apologised for the incident and promised to look into it seriously. The cockroaches were found on flight AI180, which was arriving from San Francisco in US to Mumbai with a scheduled fuel stop in Kolkata. During the flight, two passengers noticed small cockroaches near their seats and informed the cabin crew.

The airline says:

“Two passengers were unfortunately bothered by the presence of a few small cockroaches on board.”

The statement from the airline further added that the crew immediately responded by moving the two passengers to different seats in the same cabin, where they were able to continue the flight comfortably.

Quick cleaning during stopover

Once the flight landed in Kolkata for refuelling, the ground staff carried out a deep cleaning of the aircraft. Air India said this was done to remove any insects and make sure the aircraft was safe for the next part of the journey.

Despite this, Air India also added that insects can sometimes enter the aircraft during ground operations, even though they do regular fumigation.

"Despite our regular fumigation efforts, insects can sometimes enter an aircraft during ground operations," said the Air India spokesperson.

Airline apologises and will probe the matter

Air India has officially apologised to the passengers affected by the incident and said it is treating the matter seriously. The airline has also said that it will investigate how the cockroaches got on board and take steps to prevent this in future flights.

Scroll to load tweet…

Not what you expect on a flight

Finding cockroaches on a long international flight is not only unpleasant but also raises hygiene and safety concerns. While the passengers were moved quickly and the aircraft was cleaned mid-journey, the incident has left a bad impression on flyers. Nevertheless, Air India says it is looking into the issue and will take strong steps to avoid such situations again.

Cabin temperature and burning smell incidents

On June 29, 2025, AI357, flying from Tokyo (Haneda) to Delhi, was diverted to Kolkata due to persistent high cabin temperatures. The aircraft landed safely and underwent technical checks.

On June 27, 2025, AI639 operating from Mumbai to Chennai turned back shortly after take-off because of a burning smell detected in the cabin.

On the same day, an Air India Express flight from Delhi to Jammu turned back mid-air due to a technical fault.

Food safety incidents: cockroach and blade

In September 2024, a passenger on a Delhi‑New York flight (AI101) reported finding a cockroach in her omelette. She said she and her child fell ill afterward. Air India said it has since raised the issue with its caterer.

In June 2024, on a Bengaluru‑San Francisco flight (AI175), a passenger discovered a blade-like metal piece in fig‑chaat. Air India verified it came from a catering machine and promised action.

DGCA audit on major safety lapses

Following the crash, the DGCA audited Air India and flagged 51 safety violations, including issues with pilot training, sim­ulators, crew duty scheduling, and emergency equipment checks. Seven were Level‑1 (critical). In total, Air India led among Indian carriers in serious safety lapses.

(With ANI inputs)