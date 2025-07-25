An Air India flight from Jaipur to Mumbai made an emergency return just 18 minutes after takeoff on Friday. The pilot decided to head back to Jaipur International Airport after noticing a technical issue.

An Air India flight from Jaipur to Mumbai returned just 18 minutes after takeoff on Friday, July 25. The pilot of flight AI-612 noticed a technical issue and decided to fly back to Jaipur International Airport.

The flight had taken off at 1:35 pm and was marked as ‘diverted’ on flight tracking website Flightradar, reports India Today. It landed back safely at around 1:58 pm.

No more details have been shared yet by the airline about the nature of the technical issue.

Other recent Air India technical issues

This is not the first time this week that an Air India flight has faced trouble. Several flights have reported technical snags and returned mid-air or aborted takeoff.

On Wednesday, July 24, an Air India Express flight (IX 375) from Calicut to Doha had to return two hours after takeoff due to a technical problem. It was carrying 188 passengers and crew.

The same day, a Mumbai-bound Air India Express flight with around 160 passengers aborted takeoff at Delhi Airport. The crew spotted a technical issue and stopped the flight before it could take off.

An Air India Express spokesperson said that safety was their top priority and the crew made the decision to stop the flight on time.

Civil Aviation Ministry data on technical snags

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, as of July 21, a total of 183 technical issues have been reported by five Indian airlines in 2025.

The Air India Group, which includes Air India and Air India Express, tops the list. Together, they have reported 85 technical issues this year alone.

In the last five years, Air India and its subsidiary have together reported 541 technical snags, as per government data.

In the latest Jaipur-Mumbai flight, one official said there was a problem with the aircraft’s air-conditioning system, and it was not an emergency landing.

This is a developing story.