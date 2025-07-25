A Thai woman gave birth mid-air aboard an Air India Express flight from Muscat to Mumbai on Thursday, as the cabin crew stepped in to assist in the absence of any medical professionals onboard.

A Thai woman gave birth mid-air aboard an Air India Express flight from Muscat to Mumbai on Thursday, as the cabin crew stepped in to assist in the absence of any medical professionals onboard. The in-flight delivery unfolded just 45 minutes before the plane's scheduled landing, triggering a swift response from the airline’s team.

With no doctor among the passengers, it was the airline’s highly trained crew that stepped in. Senior cabin crew member Sneha Naga, supported by flight attendants Aishwarya Shirke, Asiya Khalid, and Muskan Chauhan, helped to deliver a healthy baby boy in the aircraft at 30,000 feet.

"The moment the Thai national went into labour, the crew responded swiftly, drawing on their rigorous training to ensure a secure and compassionate environment for the birth," Air India Express said in a statement.

The pilots, Capt Ashish Vaghani and Capt Faraz Ahmed, promptly alerted Mumbai’s air traffic control to arrange for a priority landing. On arrival, a medical team and ambulance stood ready, rushing the mother and her newborn to a nearby hospital for further care. A female airline staffer accompanied them to offer continued support.

Both mother and child are reported to be in good health.

Originally en route to Bangkok with her one-year-old infant, the new mother must now remain in Mumbai for at least a week. Key documentation, including a passport for the newborn and Indian visas for all three travelers, must be arranged. Additionally, the airline’s policy restricts infants younger than seven days from flying.

Air India Express confirmed that it is actively coordinating with the Consulate General of Thailand in Mumbai to assist the family in resuming their journey home.