A Surat man discovered a venomous cobra hidden inside his Rs 3 lakh sports motorcycle, triggering a tense rescue operation that lasted for hours. The dramatic incident, captured on video, has since gone viral across social media.

A Surat man discovered a venomous cobra hidden inside his Rs 3 lakh sports motorcycle, triggering a tense rescue operation that lasted for hours. The dramatic incident, captured on video, has since gone viral across social media. The incident unfolded in Surat's Adajan area amid heavy rainfall and flooding. The motorcycle had been parked when the cobra quietly slipped into the bike's tightly packed compartments, weaving through the fairing, headlight assembly and engine. The owner was left horrified after spotting the snake while attempting to start the motorcycle.

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The discovery attracted a large crowd of curious onlookers and the sight created a buzz in the busy neighbourhood.

Locals immediately contacted Surat-based snake rescuer Dhaval Bhandari and his team. What followed was a painstaking rescue operation, as the reptile repeatedly disappeared into different sections of the motorcycle's compact frame.

Armed with snake hooks, flashlights, the rescuers carefully tracked the cobra's movements while ensuring neither the reptile nor the expensive motorcycle was harmed. After several hours of patient effort, the team finally managed to safely extract the snake and secure it inside a plastic container.

According to officials, the cobra will now be released safely into its natural habitat in accordance with forest department guidelines.