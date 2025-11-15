UP CM Yogi Adityanath, at the 'Tribal Pride Day' in Sonbhadra, reaffirmed his government's commitment to the security, dignity, and self-reliance of tribal communities, linking their pride with development on Birsa Munda's 150th birth anniversary.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring security, dignity, and self-reliance for tribal communities on Saturday. Speaking at the "Tribal Pride Day" program in Chopan, Sonbhadra, to mark the 150th birth anniversary of "Dharti Aaba" Birsa Munda, he said the NDA's double-engine government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is driving development, good governance, and empowerment, making tribal communities key partners in mainstream progress. He emphasised that this celebration is not only a remembrance but also a pledge to link tribal pride with development.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Honouring Dharti Aaba's Legacy

The Chief Minister highlighted Birsa Munda's immortal call, "Abua Desh, Abua Raj," noting that its spirit of "Nation First" resonates strongly in today's India. He expressed confidence that, inspired by Birsa Munda's ideals, the tribal community of Sonbhadra and across Uttar Pradesh will actively contribute to national unity, security, and prosperity while taking the lead in developmental initiatives.

Paying tribute to Dharti Aaba, he recalled how Birsa Munda's 19th-century struggle against British rule became a turning point in safeguarding tribal rights. Today, that legacy continues through policies and programs that ensure respect, participation, and development for tribal communities.

Development and Culture Converge in Sonbhadra

Describing Sonbhadra as Uttar Pradesh's energy capital and a land of rich natural and historical heritage, the Chief Minister noted, "The strong representation of tribal citizens at the event is a symbol of hope and aspiration." Descendants of freedom fighters were honoured, and land pattas were distributed under the Forest Rights Act. He announced development projects worth ₹548 crore to boost connectivity and infrastructure in the district.

On the occasion, a booklet on Sonbhadra's tourist destinations and a book on Birsa Munda by the Vice Chancellor of Maa Vindhyavasini University were released. Certificates were distributed to scheme beneficiaries, and 25 scooters were flagged off for women police personnel under 'Mission Shakti.' The celebration also showcased India's vibrant tribal culture through the Yak Dance from Arunachal Pradesh, the Surguja Tribal Group from Chhattisgarh, and the Karma Dance of Sonbhadra.

Highlighting Sonbhadra's uniqueness, the Chief Minister said, "It is not only the energy capital but also a center of human history and natural heritage. The 1.4-billion-year-old fossils at Salkhan Fossil Park, religious sites like Shivdwar Panchmukhi Mahadev and Jwalamukhi Shaktipeeth, and eco-tourism spots such as Hathi Nala and Biodiversity Park underscore its global and spiritual significance. With 14 of Uttar Pradesh's 15 tribes residing here, the lives of over 4 lakh tribal citizens are a living legacy of human history and culture."

Ensuring Empowerment and Social Security

Referring to the Double Engine Government's efforts to preserve tribal pride, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the establishment of a tribal museum and hostel in Imlia Koder, Balrampur. A similar "Tribal Pride Museum" will soon be set up in this commissionerate to showcase tribal art, folk instruments, lifestyle, and traditions, inspiring future generations. The exhibition in Sonbhadra, displaying instruments, folklore, and cultural symbols, reflects this vision.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the "Dharti Aaba Janjati Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan," under the Prime Minister's "PM Jan Man Yojana," is transforming infrastructure and development in 517 tribal-dominated villages across Uttar Pradesh. With a tribal population of around 11 lakh residing in districts including Sonbhadra, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Chitrakoot, Balrampur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Shravasti, and Bahraich, the government is ensuring no eligible family is left out of its schemes.

He noted, "While earlier governments delayed Forest Rights Act decisions, leading to exploitation, the current administration has adopted clear policies and taken decisive steps. Over 1,000 tribal families received forest land leases during the program, adding to more than 23,000 leases approved previously--providing ownership rights and ending decades of fear and oppression."

Education and Skill Development

The Chief Minister emphasized that the government prioritizes social security for every tribal family, including land leases, safe housing, ration cards, Ayushman Bharat coverage, toilets, and old-age or destitute women's pensions. Benefits from Anganwadis to schools, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, PM Kusum Yojana, housing, energy, financial inclusion, and self-employment schemes are being fully distributed to eligible families.

Presenting Sonbhadra as a model in education and skill development, he noted the establishment of the Eklavya Model Residential School for 240 students, Government Ashram Vidyalayas for boys and girls, Kasturba Gandhi Girls Residential Schools expanded up to grade 12, and Atal Residential School for children of BOCW workers or orphaned children. Programs like "Abhyudaya" coaching are helping talented tribal youth succeed in competitive exams like NEET and IIT-JEE.

Highlighting local resources, the Chief Minister said tribal youth are being trained in eco-tourism and as guides. Traditional healers and herbalists are encouraged to promote forest medicines, enhancing tribal incomes while preserving their knowledge and heritage. (ANI)