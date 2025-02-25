CM Yogi highlights unity and solidarity at ghats during Budget session

CM Yogi Adityanath refuted opposition claims of caste discrimination at Mahakumbh, emphasizing its role in national unity and Sanatan Dharma. He highlighted the event's global significance and economic impact, contrasting it with past mismanagement.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during the Motion of Thanks debate on the Governor’s address on the fifth day of the Budget session, strongly criticized the opposition for spreading negative propaganda about the Mahakumbh. He refuted claims that a particular caste was being barred from attending the event, asserting that everyone was welcome to participate with respect and good intentions.

He further pointed out that Mahakumbh has demonstrated a true sense of national unity, with people from all backgrounds bathing together at the same ghat without discrimination—an unparalleled message of harmony and oneness, which, he stated, is the essence of Sanatan Dharma.

However, he warned that those with ill intentions would face consequences, and any attempt to create chaos at the Mahakumbh would be met with strict action. Unlike the opposition, he said the government has never played with matters of faith.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the Mahakumbh, organized by followers of Sanatan Dharma, is a globally unparalleled event. Millions of devotees have come together on a shared platform, contributing to its success in their way—a matter of immense pride.

He drew a parallel to last year’s grand Pran Pratistha ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, an event that captivated the world. This year, the organization of Mahakumbh offers devotees the opportunity to experience both Ayodhya and Kashi closely.

CM Yogi highlighted that these two landmark events—the consecration of Ram Lalla at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi and the Mahakumbh—embody the vision of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" and serve as milestones in the Prime Minister’s vision. He said, "Beyond their spiritual significance, they also hold great economic importance for the nation."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a strong rebuttal to the opposition, stated that unlike the Samajwadi Party, his government has never played with matters of faith. He pointed out that during their tenure, the then Chief Minister didn’t even take the time to oversee or review the Kumbh arrangements. He said, "As a result, they appointed a non-Sanatani as the event's in-charge, leading to chaos, corruption, and pollution during the 2013 Kumbh. The sacred Triveni Sangam of Maa Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati was so polluted that even the Prime Minister of Mauritius refused to take a dip."

He added, "In contrast, this year, the Mahakumbh has seen participation from people across the nation and the world. The President, Prime Minister, Vice President, the King of Bhutan, and representatives from 74 countries have attended, making it a truly global event. People from North, South, East, and West have come together to celebrate this grand spiritual gathering for the first time. Various media outlets' live telecasts of the Amrit Snan showed how deeply foreign tourists were moved by witnessing the Mahakumbh firsthand."

CM Yogi also referenced a comment made on social media that aptly described the attitude of those opposing the Mahakumbh. He said, "The post pointed out that for the past month and a half, leftists and socialists have done nothing but spread negativity about the event, highlighting imagined dirt, disorder, and inconvenience to tourists. However, their ideological propaganda has had no impact on the ground."

He further remarked that while hundreds of deaths during the Haj pilgrimage due to mismanagement are well known, India's so-called leftist and secular intellectuals continue to attempt to defame and undermine the grandeur of the Mahakumbh. Yet, despite their efforts, millions of devotees have reaffirmed their faith by dipping in the sacred waters, silencing the critics.

Even a tragic accident during the event could not dampen the spirit of devotion. He said, "Pilgrims overcame every hardship to reach Prayagraj and returned with their faith strengthened. Mahakumbh, which embodies the deep and intricate fabric of relationships, is now nearing its conclusion. However, the message it has left behind will remain etched in the hearts of every Sanatani. Stories of unwavering devotion—such as a daughter-in-law carrying her elderly mother-in-law on her back to ensure she could take a holy dip—have become symbols of faith. Yet, opponents of Sanatan Dharma refuse to see anything beyond their distorted narratives."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked that someone has rightly said that people found exactly what they sought at the Mahakumbh. He said, "Vultures saw only dead bodies, pigs found filth, sensitive souls witnessed the beauty of relationships, devotees earned virtue, the noble recognized nobility, the poor found employment, the wealthy gained business opportunities, pilgrims experienced seamless arrangements, tourists found hospitality, those with goodwill saw a casteless society, and the faithful encountered the divine. This proves that everyone perceives the world through nature and character."

He emphasized that pilgrims from all castes bathed together at the same ghat without discrimination, showcasing the inclusivity of Sanatan Dharma. He added, "However, socialists and leftists, blinded by their biases, fail to appreciate this spiritual beauty. Their constant criticism exposes their questionable intentions. These remarks are not just an attack on the Mahakumbh but an insult to India's cultural heritage and collective faith."

CM Yogi further stated that those who failed to manage such events in their tenure—allowing disorder and corruption to tarnish them—are now attempting to manipulate public sentiment with baseless accusations. However, their attempts will not succeed. Mahakumbh has sent a powerful message of India's eternal unity to the world, reinforcing the Prime Minister's vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

