MP CM Mohan Yadav called Pithampur the state's industrial growth engine, highlighting the 'Make in MP' ecosystem. He made the remarks while inaugurating LiuGong India's expanded Rs 272 crore manufacturing facility in the industrial township.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday described Pithampur as the industrial growth engine of the state and the government is building a comprehensive "Make in MP" ecosystem in the industrial township to attract investments.

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CM made the remark while addressing a public gathering after inaugurating the expanded manufacturing facility of LiuGong India Pvt Ltd, developed with an additional investment of Rs 272 crore, at the Pithampur industrial area in Dhar district.

'Make in MP' Ecosystem

The Chief Minister said the state government had opened all avenues of incentives for investors and was working towards achieving its development targets under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership over the next two-and-a-half years.

"Pithampur is the growth engine of Madhya Pradesh's industrial economy. The industrial township has played a pivotal role in translating the incentives offered under the Make in India-Make in MP initiative into tangible investments. We are making every effort to attract more investors to Madhya Pradesh and are developing a complete supporting ecosystem for 'Make in India-Make in MP' in Pithampur," the CM said.

Future Industrial Hub

CM Yadav stressed that the state government is developing Pithampur as a major hub for green industries, electric vehicles, advanced manufacturing and global exports to meet future industrial requirements.

"We are creating an integrated industrial value chain here, spanning automobiles, electronics, engineering, pharmaceuticals, textiles and technology," he added.

Investment and Job Creation

The Chief Minister said Pithampur had emerged as the country's "manufacturing gateway" and that the establishment of another global manufacturing unit within a month reflected increasing investor confidence in Madhya Pradesh.

Highlighting the state's investment performance, CM Yadav said Madhya Pradesh had attracted around Rs 10,000 crore in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) over the past two years.

He added that the state had received investment proposals worth over Rs 76,862 crore during the first six months of 2026, generating employment opportunities for over 82,000 people.

He also said land had been allotted to 166 new industrial units involving investments of Rs 41,950 crore, which are expected to create nearly 50,000 additional jobs.

LiuGong India's Expanded Facility

Speaking about the LiuGong expansion, the Chief Minister said the company, one of the world's largest manufacturers of heavy earth-moving equipment, had been operating in Pithampur for nearly two decades.

With the new facility, built at an additional investment of Rs 272 crore, the company's annual production capacity will increase from 3,250 machines to 7,500 machines. The expansion will create around 600 direct jobs and over 5,000 indirect employment opportunities through ancillary industries and the supply chain.

CM Yadav also highlighted that Pithampur had attracted investments of nearly Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the automobile and auto-component sector and currently provided employment to four to five lakh people.

Referring to the PM MITRA Textile Park being developed in Dhar, he said the project would strengthen the textile value chain while benefiting cotton farmers in the Malwa and Nimar regions, a release said.

Leadership Perspective

Meanwhile, LiuGong Global Vice President, Lyu Guobing said the new manufacturing facility would emerge as a major global centre for research and machinery production while creating new employment opportunities and contributing to economic growth, as per the release.

LiuGong India Country Head Varun Vijayvargiya said the company had started production in Pithampur in 2009 and that the expanded facility would further strengthen its contribution to the "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiatives, as per the release (ANI)