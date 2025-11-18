HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar offered prayers at the Panjpiri Sheetla Mata Temple in Kangra. The CM praised the spiritual guru's global work and announced development projects for the area.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday offered prayers at the Panjpiri Sheetla Mata Temple at Gujrehda, near Palampur in the district Kangra, along with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the founder of Art of Living (AOL). Sukhu also lit a ceremonial lamp in the newly constructed temple and received blessings from Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a release said.

CM Praises Spiritual Guru's Vision

Praising Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the Chief Minister stated that the spiritual Guru has been tirelessly working across the world to promote peace, tolerance, and human values in society, adding that he is a humanitarian leader, spiritual teacher, and an ambassador of peace. The vision of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to create a stress-free, violence-free society has united millions of people around the Globe through the services and programs offered by his foundation. His thoughts and teachings have provided new inspiration to the younger generation.

State Development and Tourism Boost

"It is a matter of pride for Himachal Pradesh that he has established the 'Kailash Ashram' in the lap of the Dhauladhar ranges, where disciples from around the globe will revitalize themselves with renewed energy," said the Chief Minister. Sukhu said that Himachal Pradesh is known as 'Devbhoomi' as it was home to countless deities. To promote tourism in the State, the Government is expanding the Kangra Airport. He announced that the Gujrehda link road would be paved to ensure that followers of the Art of Living do not face any inconvenience while visiting the area.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Spirituality and Future Plans

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, while appreciating the Chief Minister, said that being religious in his beliefs and actions, Sukhu has been blessed with an opportunity to serve the people of Himachal, popularly known as 'Devbhoomi'. He highlighted that the grand Panjpiri Sheetla Mata Temple has been constructed directly facing the Aadi Himani Chamunda Temple and emphasized the importance of spiritual practice in one's life. He added that the deities are not distant they dwell within each of us.

Proposal for Osteopathy College

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar also wished to establish an Osteopathy College in Himachal Pradesh, so that local youth may learn this modern system of treatment for sustainable livelihoods. He added that society must move forward by embracing both the new and the traditional.

