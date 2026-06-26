Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the 110th foundation day of Shree Marwari Databya Aushadhalaya, hailing its contribution to healthcare. He praised the Marwari community's role in Assam's socio-economic fabric and its long history in the state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday attended the 110th foundation day celebrations of Shree Marwari Databya Aushadhalaya in Guwahati and hailed the institution for its contribution to healthcare and social service in the state. On the occasion, Sarma conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award on Dr Nomal Chandra Borah, unveiled a commemorative souvenir, and felicitated doctors and healthcare professionals for their long-standing service at Marwari Hospitals.

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Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma described Shri Marwari Databya Aushadhalaya as a shining example of humanity, compassion and selfless social service. He said its sister institution, Marwari Hospitals, has set a notable benchmark in healthcare by providing quality medical treatment to the poor and the common people.

CM Recalls Hospital's COVID-19 Contribution

The Chief Minister observed that during his tenure as Assam's Health Minister amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he had witnessed the institution's significant contribution in addressing the public health crisis.

Marwari Community's Historical Role in Assam

Highlighting the role of the Marwari community in enriching the socio-economic fabric of Assam, Sarma said that the century-old Shri Marwari Databya Aushadhalaya and Marwari Hospitals stand as unique examples of the community's enduring contribution to the people of the State. He further noted that the first member of the Marwari community had arrived in Assam at the invitation of Koch King Naranarayan about 470 years ago, adding that the Marwari community has since shared a deep and longstanding bond with the land and people of Assam.

Referring to the contribution of the Marwari community to the development of the Assamese language and literature, the Chief Minister said that among the descendants of Nabarangram Agarwala, who had come to Assam and established himself as a successful businessman, were personalities like Ananda Chandra Agarwala, Chandra Kumar Agarwala and Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwala. He said that a community with a history of more than two centuries in Assam can never be considered separate from Assam and urged it to continue playing an active role in the state's development, including in sectors such as industrialisation, healthcare and social service.

Assam's Remarkable Progress in Healthcare

Highlighting the remarkable progress made by Assam in the healthcare sector, the Chief Minister said that the State's public health system is now regarded as one of the best in the country. He noted that the latest Sample Registration System (SRS) Bulletin and the findings of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6) clearly reflect the significant improvements achieved by Assam's healthcare sector in recent years.

Sarma recalled that when he assumed charge as the State's Health Minister in 2006, Assam's Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) stood at 419, meaning that 419 mothers died for every one lakh live births, placing Assam at the bottom among Indian states. According to the latest SRS Bulletin, Assam's Maternal Mortality Ratio has now declined to 84, which is lower than the national average of 88. This, he said, demonstrates that Assam has transformed itself into a state making a significant contribution to India's healthcare system.

Call to Address Neonatal Mortality

The Chief Minister, however, observed that neonatal mortality continues to remain a matter of concern in the State. He urged all hospitals in Assam, including Marwari Hospitals, government hospitals, private healthcare institutions and hospitals run by public sector organisations, to work in close coordination with the Government so that Assam's neonatal mortality rate can be brought down substantially below the national average within the next two to three years.

Skilling Youth for Global Opportunities

Emphasising the need to strengthen the employability of students pursuing paramedical and nursing courses, Sarma said that, in addition to their academic curriculum, they should be imparted training in computer literacy, English language proficiency and communication skills. He noted that countries such as Japan, Singapore and Germany have shown interest in recruiting nurses and other healthcare professionals from Assam, and stressed the need to prepare youth for global opportunities.

To enable the youth of the State to seize these global employment opportunities, he stressed the importance of equipping them with soft skills alongside their professional education. Reiterating his commitment to building Assam into one of the states making the greatest contribution to India's progress, the Chief Minister called for the cooperation and participation of all sections of society in achieving the vision. Minister of Health and Family Welfare etc Ashok Singhal, President Marwari Databya Aushadhalaya, Sarat Kumar Jain, and several other distinguished personalities associated with the organisation were present on the occasion. (ANI)