Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi will meet AICC in-charge Bhupesh Baghel to resolve a party rift. The meeting, which state chief Raja Warring will skip, aims to unite the Punjab Congress ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday confirmed that he will meet with AICC General Secretary in-charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel at the residence of Congress MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh's at on July 11, signalling a possible thaw in the rift between the party leaders.

"United for Punjab, we have invited Punjab Congress Incharge Bhupesh Baghel ji on July 11th to place before him the sentiments of our Congress workers and the people of Punjab. Rana Gurjeet Singh Ji will host the meeting at his residence," Channi posted on X.

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Bhupesh Baghel and Channi are scheduled to hold the meeting on Saturday, after the former CM and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa skipped the initial meeting.

Ahead of the meeting with the Punjab Congress in-charge, Charanjit Channi held a meeting with party leaders Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Pargat Singh, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Gurkirat Singh Kotli, Barindermeet Singh Pahra and Rana Gurjeet Singh.

The rift in the party's Punjab unit stemmed from a leadership shuffle, where Amrinder Singh Raja Warring held his post as the State Congress chief.

Raja Warring to Skip Meeting

When asked about the meeting, Punjab Congress president Raja Warring said that he would not be present at the meeting between Bhupesh Baghel and Charanjit Channi.

Speaking to ANI, Raja Warring acknowledged that the discussion between the two senior Congress leaders might involve remarks against him.

Bhupesh Baghel and Channi are scheduled to hold the meeting on Saturday, after the former CM and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa skipped the initial meeting amid a speculated rift.

The Congress leader maintained that the party's Punjab unit was united ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections despite differences.

Warring said, "Bhupesh Baghel is going to the meeting. Everything should be smooth in the coming days. I don't think I will go, because discussions against me might be involved. It would be better if they held the meeting without me. Sometimes the person does not openly speak up face-to-face, and the other person might also get hurt. So it is better that they hold the meeting without me. We are all united. Small issues will be resolved through dialogue with the leadership. I have no issues with anyone. Some seniors are like father-figures, and I will bow down to them."

Focus on Unity for 2027 Polls

Even amid the rift, all factions have called for unity in the Punjab Congress ahead of the 2027 Legislative Assembly elections, where the party is looking to defeat the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government.

Congress MP Dharamvira Gandhi said that he had met Bhupesh Baghel and discussed a strategy for the 2027 Assembly elections. Gandhi will also meet Charanjit Channi separately.

The Congress MP maintained that the state unit of the party was united to oust the BJP and AAP.

Gandhi said, "We stand with the Congress, we stand for Punjab, and we stand united to oust the BJP. Bhupesh Baghel, the party's in-charge for Punjab, has specifically visited the state for 5 days to gauge this situation on the ground. Based on this assessment and consultations with the central leadership, we will address the perceived crisis. We are determined to remove the Aam Aadmi Party's government in 2027. We aim to oust the BJP in 2029 and hand the country over to the right leadership, which only the Congress can provide."

"I came to meet Bhupesh Baghel because I consider it my duty to share the strategy I have formulated. I draw upon my understanding of Punjab and its mindset, gained over the last 50 years, as well as my familiarity with the Congress organisation and its members over the years. I want to discuss the political situation in Punjab and how to effectively counter Bhagwant Mann. I will be meeting Charanjit Singh Channi separately," he added. (ANI)