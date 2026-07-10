The Indian Navy is set to induct Mahendragiri, the sixth Project 17A indigenous stealth frigate, into its Eastern Fleet in Visakhapatnam. The warship, with over 75% indigenous content, will be commissioned by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Indian Navy is all set to induct Mahendragiri (F38), the sixth Project 17A indigenous stealth frigate, into its Eastern Fleet at Visakhapatnam on July 11. The commissioning ceremony, to be presided over by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, will mark another significant milestone in India's journey towards defence self-reliance and indigenous warship construction.

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Indigenous Design and Construction

Designed in-house by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai, Mahendragiri represents the latest evolution of India's frontline stealth frigates. Incorporating advanced stealth features, enhanced survivability, reduced radar signature, and a high degree of automation, the warship is designed to undertake full spectrum of maritime operations in all dimensions of naval warfare.

With over 75 percent indigenous content, the ship reflects the success of the government of India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative and highlights the growing capability of the Indian shipbuilding ecosystem. The construction of the ship has involved a large number of Indian industries, including Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), thereby strengthening the nation's defence industrial base and generating significant employment, the Ministry of Defence said.

Advanced Combat and Mission Capabilities

Mahendragiri is equipped with an advanced suite of indigenous and state-of-the-art weapons, sensors, and electronic warfare systems, enabling her to effectively undertake anti-air, anti-surface, and anti-submarine operations.

The ship is also capable of maritime security operations, Search and Rescue missions, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), and sustained deployments across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and beyond.

Strengthening Maritime Security

Named after the majestic Mahendragiri mountain range in the Eastern Ghats, the ship symbolises strength, resilience, and steadfast resolve. As the first Indian Naval warship to bear this name, Mahendragiri carries forward a legacy that reflects the Indian Navy's commitment to operational excellence and national service. The ship is fully prepared to join the Fleet as a Mission Primed combat platform.

The induction of Mahendragiri further strengthens the Indian Navy's combat capability and underscores India's emergence as a leading indigenous warship-building nation. As India continues to enhance its role as the Preferred Security Partner in the IOR and a key contributor to a secure, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific, Mahendragiri stands ready to safeguard the nation's maritime interests with professionalism, determination, and resolve, the ministry further said.

Guided by her motto, 'Mighty-Majestic-Matchless', Mahendragiri is poised to serve the nation with distinction and add another proud chapter to the Indian Navy's illustrious history. (ANI)

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