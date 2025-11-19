Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai welcomed the new Tendu Leaf Board, which supports 1.3M livelihoods. He also stated Naxalism is 'breathing its last,' citing the neutralization of top cadres and reiterating the goal to eliminate it by 2026.

CM Welcomes New Tendu Leaf Board Leadership

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai welcomed the newly elected office bearers of the Tendu Leaf board while underlining the crucial role of the tendu leaf sector in supporting lakhs of families in the state. While talking to the media, CM Vishnu Deo Sai said, "On taking responsibility as the newly elected Tendu Leaf Board President, Roop Sai Salam, and Vice-President, Yagya Dutt Sharma, I congratulate them and wish them success in their work."

He further highlighted the Tendu leaf business in the state and added, "In the state, nearly 12 to 13 lakh people depend on the Tendu leaf business and plantations for their livelihood. Their responsibility will be to develop further and strengthen this sector, wish them all the success once again."

'Naxalism is Breathing its Last': CM on Anti-Maoist Drive

Earlier in the day, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that top Naxal cadres have been neutralised and reiterated the resolve of the Union government to eliminate left-wing extremism. "Ever since we came to power, our jawans have been in action against Naxalism. Our Government is in the Centre too, we are benefiting from that as well. It is the resolve of Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and Home Minister (Amit Shah) to eliminate Naxalism by 2026. Our jawans are fighting this (naxalism) and they have been tasting success too. Naxalism is breathing its last now. Top Naxal cadres have been neutralised. Today too, some members have been neutralised...," CM Sai told reporters.

Top Maoist Leader Madvi Hidma Killed

Bastar IG P Sundarraj on Tuesday called the killing of top Maoist leader Madvi Hidma a "decisive advantage" for security forces. He added that the militants now have no choice but to surrender and integrate into the mainstream or face consequences.

Hidma, accused of orchestrating over 26 armed assaults on security forces and civilians, was reportedly shot dead in an encounter in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitharamaraju district. Along with Hidma, his wife Raje and other members of the Maoist group, including Chelluri Narayana, and Tech Shankar were also killed, sources said. (ANI)