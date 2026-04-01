Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai and NCW Chairperson Vijaya Kishor Rahatkar slammed MP Pappu Yadav for his 'unsound' and 'objectionable' remarks on women in politics, with the Bihar women's commission seeking his disqualification.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday slammed independent MP Pappu Yadav's statement regarding women, calling his thinking "unsound".

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Addressing the reporters, CM Sai said, "This reflects a deeply flawed mindset on his part. In our country, women have been accorded respect since ancient times... Even today, our mothers and sisters are at the forefront of every field. His thinking is unsound."

Echoing similar thoughts, National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Kishor Rahatkar described Yadav's statement as "highly objectionable," stating, "What he has said is highly objectionable. This language is deeply offensive; it is language that undermines the dignity of women. Such language should not be used."

Bihar Women's Commission Takes Action

The remarks come after the Bihar State Commission for Women on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of a controversial statement made by Purnia MP Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, regarding women in politics. In a stern notice issued, the Commission characterised the MP's remarks as "disgusting" and an affront to the dignity of women. The Commission has sought his response within 3 days, asking why he made the statement and why his Lok Sabha membership should not be cancelled.

"You are directed to ensure that a clear explanation regarding your said loathsome statement is made available to the undersigned within three days of the receipt of this letter."

The Commission's action stems from a video circulating on social media in which the Independent MP allegedly claimed that women entering the political arena only achieve progress by "sharing beds" with established politicians. The official notice stated, "This statement hurts the self-respect and social prestige of women. It suggests that women working in the political field do not rise on their own merit, which is a derogatory and baseless generalisation. Furthermore, why should a recommendation not be made to the Lok Sabha Speaker to cancel your membership of the Lok Sabha?"

Pappu Yadav's Controversial Statement

Earlier, Purnea MP Pappu Yadav slammed politicians for their attitude towards women and alleged that "90% of women cannot do politics without entering the room of politicians".

Speaking about the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill at a press conference on Monday, Pappu Yadav claimed that women are elevated to the status of goddesses but are not given respect, and the system and society are responsible for it."...In India, women are called goddesses, but they will never be respected here. System and society are responsible for this...90% of women cannot do politics without entering the room of politicians," he said in remarks seen as very objectionable and controversial. (ANI)