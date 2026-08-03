Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the Arpan donation initiative to promote clothing reuse, reduce textile waste and strengthen the circular economy. The campaign will expand to 10 Delhi Metro stations.

Delhi has made a huge move towards sustainable waste management with the launch of ‘Arpan’ which is an initiative to donate clothes and save the planet from getting burdened by textile waste. The Chief Minister Rekha Gupta formally opened the first Arpan donation center at Punjabi Bagh West Metro station on Monday, signaling the beginning of a city-wide campaign with respect to environment conservation and responsible consumption.

What is the Arpan Initiative?

Arpan is an initiative that encourages people to donate clothes that are usable, as opposed to throwing them away. People who have clothes that are still usable can bring them to the collection centers and get rid of their clothes in a more environmentally friendly way. These clothes will then be recycled and upcycled in case of some clothes, depending upon their usability. This initiative has been introduced as a response to textile waste that has become a major component of urban solid waste.

Further Expansion of Donor Centres in Delhi Metro

According to the authorities, the next step is to further expand the project beyond the first location. For this purpose, there will be 10 donation centers set up at certain Delhi Metro stations. These Metro stations have been selected owing to the huge amount of daily traffic witnessed by them which makes it easier for thousands of passengers to take part in the initiative through the donations of clothing during their travel.

Creation of Jobs for Women

Alongside the benefits to the environment, the Arpan project is also going to create employment opportunities for women. Sorting, repairing, reprocessing and recycling of the donated clothes would create job opportunities. The government has also planned to involve self-help groups and communities in the process making the women an integral part of the circular economy and earning sustainable income.

Helping Delhi Go Green

Arpan is part of the Delhi government’s efforts towards better waste management, environment protection and sustainable urban development. Through the campaign’s emphasis on recycling clothes, it aims at curbing unnecessary waste while motivating people to become responsible consumers. It also conserves natural resources through the extended life of the products and decreased demands for new raw materials.

The chief minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, requested residents of Delhi to donate their used clothes which are still in good condition. Public participation was seen to be very important in ensuring the success of Arpan campaign that would not only help needy communities but make Delhi greener and cleaner.