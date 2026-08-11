Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) launched the first Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel in Kolkata. The advanced warship, part of the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, will boost the Indian Navy's combat readiness.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) on Tuesday achieved a major milestone in indigenous shipbuilding with the launch of the first Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel (NGOPV) in Kolkata. The vessel is the first of four NGOPVs for which the contract was signed on March 30, 2023.

Designed with advanced naval combat systems, these vessels are intended to significantly enhance the Indian Navy's ability to maintain combat readiness while safeguarding the nation's economic and geopolitical interests in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Versatile Platform with Multiple Capabilities

Equipped with a high level of indigenous content in alignment with the national goal of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', the NGOPVs are versatile platforms capable of operating at sea for extended periods. Their multi-role capabilities include Seaward Defence, 'Out of Area' Contingency Operations (OOAC), Non-Combatant Evacuation Operations (NEO), anti-piracy missions, counter-infiltration, and anti-poaching operations. Furthermore, the ships are designed to function as hospital ships, fleet maintenance support, and COMINT (Communication Intelligence) vessels, while also being suited for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and Search and Rescue (SAR) missions.

A key feature of the warship is its integral helicopter capability, equipped with the Next Generation Helicopter Harnessing and Traversing System (NGHHTS) to support special operations.

Technical Specifications and Armament

In terms of technical specifications, the warship has an overall length of 113 meters and a breadth of 14.6 meters. It has a design displacement of approximately 3,000 tonnes and a maximum speed of 23 knots. The vessel boasts an impressive endurance of 8,000 nautical miles at a speed of 14 knots.

State-of-the-Art Weaponry

The NGOPV is fitted with state-of-the-art weaponry and sensors, including an upgraded Super Rapid Gun Mount (SRGM), AK-630, Stabilised Remote Control Gun (SRCG), and Lynx U2. For underwater defence and electronic warfare, it features the Advanced Torpedo Defence System (ATDS), ESM Varuna, and Next Generation Helo Harnessing and Traversing System (NGHHTS).

The vessel is designed to be manned by a crew of 24 officers and 124 sailors, providing the Indian Navy with a powerful and modern asset for maritime surveillance and security. (ANI)