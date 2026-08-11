BJP leader Harsh Malhotra criticised Rahul Gandhi for avoiding parliamentary debates on youth issues and dared him to be present. He also targeted AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, asking him to visit Jharkhand before commenting on student protests there.

BJP Leader Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Parliament Attendance

BJP leader Harsh Malhotra on Tuesday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the functioning of Parliament and his approach to issues concerning youth and students, while also responding to Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's remarks on the ongoing student protests in Jharkhand. Malhotra challenged Gandhi to remain present in Parliament and participate in discussions, alleging that the Congress leader was avoiding debates on issues concerning students and young people.

"I would like to challenge Rahul Gandhi to stay in Parliament and not run away from it. Home Minister Amit Shah has come to Parliament to discuss the issues of youth and students," Malhotra said. He alleged that Rahul Gandhi had repeatedly avoided parliamentary discussions. BJP leader also targeted Rahul Gandhi over the Opposition's approach to the Monsoon Session and said that the issues concerning young people should be discussed inside Parliament.

Malhotra further referred to the 2029 Lok Sabha elections while attacking the Congress leader. He claimed that young voters would hold Gandhi and the Congress accountable over the handling of issues concerning them. "In the election of 2029, the same Gen Z, with whose issues Rahul Gandhi is playing, with whose issues Rahul Gandhi's unruly face has been exposed, the same Gen Z will throw Congress again in 2029," he said.

Malhotra Responds to Kejriwal on Jharkhand Protests

Malhotra also responded to a statement by AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who had expressed support for protesting students in Jharkhand. Kejriwal had said that he supported the demands of the protesting students in Jharkhand and appealed to the state government to resolve their issues immediately. He also criticised the alleged use of force against students, saying that violence against students was unacceptable.

Responding to Kejriwal, Malhotra asked him to visit Jharkhand and stand with the protesting students before making further statements on the issue. "I would like to say to Arvind Kejriwal that he should go to Jharkhand and stand with the students and then give a speech," Malhotra said.

Details of Student Protests

The remarks come amid protests by JPSC and JSSC aspirants in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in examinations and the recruitment process. The protesting students have been demanding cancellation of the JSSC-Combined Graduate Level examination, a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and reforms in the recruitment process. The protests intensified after police used lathis and water cannons during a march towards the Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha.