A 45-year-old man, SG Imran, strangled his two daughters to death in a Bengaluru hotel and then attempted suicide. The police found the bodies and the man, who confessed to the crime, citing a marital dispute over the children's custody as the reason.

A 45-year-old man strangled his two daughters to death at a hotel in Bengaluru on Sunday, police officials said on Monday. According to DCP (North East Bengaluru) G.K. Mithun Kumar, the bodies of both girls were discovered by hotel and security staff. In another corner, they found the accused, SG Imran, after he attempted suicide by slitting his throat. However, he was subsequently shifted to Manipal Hospital and is currently out of danger, the officer added.

Police detail discovery at hotel

"Around 5: 30 day before yesterday, a person called Imran along with his two daughters, checked in into a hotel near airport. Around 4 PM today, hotel staff tried to knock the door, but there was no response. When the hotel staff, along with security, entered into the room and checked, both girls were found dead on the bed and in another corner they saw Imran tried to commit suicide by splitting his throat. I also visited the spot," Kumar told ANI.

Accused confesses, cites custody battle in letter

The Police official further mentioned that the accused himself confessed to the crime, adding that police recovered a letter which indicated marital disputes between husband and wife. "Imran himself told that he committed that crime and a letter was also found. He has mentioned some issues in the letter, checking all the details we have taken up the case and started investigation. We will do investigation from all angles..." added Kumar.

According to the police, there was a dispute regarding the children's custody between SG Imran and his wife. In the letter, Imran allegedly stated that he wanted custody of both children, but the family members did not agree, which he cited as the reason for committing the offence. The police added that they have also contacted the wife of the accused, who confirmed ongoing challenges being faced over the custody of the children.

Investigation Status and Next Steps

Based on post-mortem reports, the police will be taking the case forward and are also checking other angles present in this particular case. "We have also recovered a note from the murderer's part, he claims he has written that letter. He also talks about the marital dispute between him and his wife. There was a dispute about the children's custody, also it seems. He wanted both children's custody, but the family members did not agree, and that is the reason he says he has committed this offence....We have also contacted the wife of the accused. She also says that there was some dispute between husband and wife, it seems, and there was this challenges as well as arguments going on about the custody of the kids. The kids were killed through strangulation. Prima facie, that is what we have found out. Based on the reports of the post-mortem, we will be taking the case forward, and we are checking if there are any other angles also present in this particular case," mentioned Kumar. (ANI)