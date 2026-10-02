Union Minister JP Nadda urged India's life sciences industry to make patient-centric innovation its central mission during the inaugural Bharat Life Sciences Award, highlighting the need to make high-quality care accessible and affordable for all.

Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda has urged the country’s life sciences industry to make patient-centric innovation its central mission, as the inaugural Bharat Life Sciences Award (BLSA), organised by FICCI and powered by Eli Lilly and Company (India), named its first winners at Vigyan Bhawan on Thursday.

Nadda's Call for Patient-Centric Mission

“True success is not just inventing in the lab, but taking discoveries from bench to bedside, ensuring high-quality care is accessible, timely and affordable for the last person in the queue,” Nadda said in a video address. Citing Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY’s ₹5 lakh annual cover, now extended to every citizen aged 70 and above, he said India’s bioeconomy, pharmaceutical manufacturing and vaccine leadership had shown “what India can deliver when scientific capability aligns with clear public purpose”. Flagship initiatives such as Biopharma Shakti, he added, were steering the sector in that direction.

The award, backed by ₹7 crore in grant support, drew more than 500 applications in its first edition. Winners were selected through an independent evaluation weighing scientific excellence, innovation, evidence, relevance to India and potential impact, with Grant Thornton Bharat as process advisor.

Inaugural Award Winners Announced

The inaugural awards also recognised innovators across multiple categories. The Ramanujan Arogya Udaan Samman for Young Scientist was awarded to Vamsee Mallajosyula of the National Centre for Biological Sciences (TIFR), with Bharti Bhatia of the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute named runner-up. The Charaka Arogya Samman for Innovation for Unmet Patient Needs went to Pacify Medical Technologies, while the Sushruta Arogya Samman for Translational and Clinical Advancement was awarded to Bharat Serums and Vaccines (BSV-Mankind). The Nalanda Arogya Vigyan Samman for Institute of Scientific Excellence was conferred on BRIC-National Institute of Biomedical Genomics, with LV Prasad Eye Institute as runner-up. In the recognition categories, the Jivaka Arogya Navpravartan Gaurav for Startup and Academic Innovator went to Sciverse Solutions, while the Sarabhai Arogya Drishti Gaurav for Promoting Scientific Ecosystems was awarded to Ratnesh Jain of the Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai Biocluster.

Fostering a Deeper Innovation Ecosystem

Gobardhan Das, Member, NITI Aayog, said India needs a far deeper pipeline of new vaccines and medicines. Too much laboratory research, he said, never reaches production. “Academia and industry collaboration is absolutely necessary to take this further,” he said, urging the sector to harness India’s strength in artificial intelligence.

Strengthening the Manufacturing Value Chain

Earlier in the day, during the session on life science manufacturing, at the innovation summit, Manoj Joshi, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, called the rise in biologics plants over the past two to three years, including for global contract manufacturing, “very encouraging”. He identified inputs as the most challenging gap, noting India’s near-total dependence on mostly European suppliers for media, resins, cell lines and enzymes. The Biopharma Shakti scheme, he said, would support companies on regulatory approvals abroad, manufacturing capacity and inputs. “In a few months’ time, we would be providing support to the entire value chain, and we would like industry also to move forward on that.”

Call for Early Regulatory Dialogue

During the session on vaccine and infectious disease platforms, Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, Drugs Controller General of India, set out three expectations: innovation, collaboration and early dialogue with the regulator. “We have to move from being a manufacturing hub to an innovation hub,” he said, citing the heat-stable, nasal and mRNA vaccines developed during Covid-19. Engagement with the regulator, he added, should begin at the outset: “Regulatory strategy should be part of your core development strategy.”

Global Support and Future Ambitions

“India has extraordinary scientific talent and an important role to play in advancing life sciences innovation,” said David A Ricks, chair and CEO of Eli Lilly and Company. “The Bharat Life Sciences Award provides a meaningful platform to recognise that talent, strengthen collaboration across the scientific community, and help promising ideas move from discovery toward real-world impact. Lilly is proud to support this effort and the innovators working to improve health in India and around the world.”

Pankaj Patel, Past President, FICCI, and Chairman, Zydus Lifesciences, noted that India carries 15% of the global disease burden yet hosts only 4% of clinical trials. “We are the world’s pharmacy by volume but still a small player in discovery,” he said. “Our ambition must move from pharmacy of the world to the lab of the world.”

He urged companies to raise R&D spending from about 5% to 8-10%, and called on the government to restore the 200% R&D tax deduction, with industry matching it “rupee for rupee”. He also called for predictable regulatory timelines, expedited pathways for breakthrough therapies and for the government to be “the first customer for innovations done in India”. India, he said, had already shown it could make medicines at scale: “The harder question now is, can India discover them?”

Welcoming guests, Anant Swarup, Secretary General, FICCI, said the award recognised the people, institutions and ideas advancing life sciences in India. “As FICCI marks its centenary, we remain committed to creating platforms that encourage collaboration and strengthen India’s innovation ecosystem,” he said. “An award recognises an achievement, but its greater purpose is to inspire what comes next.”

The accompanying Innovation Summit drew more than 50 senior government officials, over 100 chief executives and some 1,200 delegates to sessions on manufacturing, AI-enabled drug discovery and vaccine platforms.

“Our collective responsibility is to ensure that progress in life sciences translates into better health, better access and better outcomes for our citizens,” Nadda said.

The Bharat Life Sciences Award is a biennial initiative convened in consultation with the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Startup India, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) and Invest India. (ANI)