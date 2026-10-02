Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi expressed hope that the long-pending Mahanadi water dispute will be resolved within three months. This optimism follows a high-level meeting in New Delhi chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Hope for Resolution in Three Months

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said the formation of "double-engine" governments in Odisha and Chhattisgarh has improved the process of resolving the long-pending Mahanadi water dispute and expressed hope that a resolution would be achieved within three months.

Majhi made the remarks after a meeting on the Mahanadi water dispute was held at the Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Majhi were present at the meeting.

"The discussion took place in a very cordial atmosphere and was constructive," Majhi said.

He said that since the formation of "double-engine" governments in both Chhattisgarh and Odisha, the process of resolving the Mahanadi issue has improved.

"Since the formation of 'double-engine' governments in both Chhattisgarh and Odisha, the process of resolving the Mahanadi issue has improved. Alongside legal proceedings, the scope of administrative and political resolution processes has also been expanded," he said.

Majhi said the Mahanadi was the lifeline of Odisha and that ensuring an adequate supply of water to the state remained a priority.

"The Mahanadi is our lifeline. Priority is being given and will continue to be given to ensuring that Odisha receives an adequate supply of water. We are gradually moving closer to a resolution. I am hopeful that the final framework for this will emerge very soon," he said.

He said a solution that safeguards the interests of both states would be found.

Chhattisgarh's 'Win-Win' Approach

During the meeting, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai outlined his state’s approach to resolving the dispute, describing the Mahanadi as a river that should unite rather than divide the two States. He called for a “win-win” solution based on principles of fairness, scientific assessment, transparency and long-term sustainability, while protecting the interests of farmers, people and future generations in both States.

Sai pointed out that the Mahanadi originates in Chhattisgarh and that more than half of its catchment area falls within the State. He said the water requirements of Chhattisgarh’s farmers, irrigation sector and tribal areas should therefore be duly considered as part of any settlement.

At the same time, he reiterated Chhattisgarh’s commitment to safeguarding Odisha’s interests, describing the Hirakud Dam as vital to the State. He said Chhattisgarh would extend cooperation for the smooth functioning of the dam while taking Odisha’s interests into account.

Appreciating the initiative taken by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai invoked the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and his role in national integration. He said Patel had brought together more than 500 princely States after Independence and argued that the same spirit of integration could be extended to resolving long-standing inter-State disputes through dialogue and consensus.

Sai said resolving disputes over river waters was not merely an administrative exercise but also an important step towards strengthening cooperation and unity among States.

Centre's Initiative and Political Will

Referring to the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, he said efforts were now also being made to address long-pending inter-State water disputes.

"A path to a solution that safeguards the interests of both states will be found. Home Minister Amit Shah himself has taken the initiative to find a resolution to the Mahanadi issue. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Home Minister," Majhi said.

The Odisha Chief Minister said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, efforts were being made alongside development initiatives to resolve inter-state disputes.

"Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the 'double-engine' government is driving rapid development across the country and the states; simultaneously, the path to resolving inter-state disputes is also being paved," he said.

Majhi said both the Chhattisgarh and Odisha governments were cooperating fully to resolve the issue.

"Both the Chhattisgarh and Odisha state governments are cooperating fully to bring this to a conclusion. A resolution will certainly be achieved within the three-month timeframe," he said. (ANI)