BJP leader Rajeev Bhardwaj accused Congress and Rahul Gandhi of spreading misinformation about the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. He defended the Election Commission, stating its decisions were unanimous and its process was impartial.

Kangra Lok Sabha MP and BJP leader Rajeev Bhardwaj on Thursday targeted the Congress and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, accusing the opposition of spreading confusion and misinformation about the exercise across the country.

Bhardwaj defends EC's SIR process

Addressing a press conference in Dharamshala, Bhardwaj said it was important to place the facts before the public amid allegations being levelled against the Election Commission over the SIR process. He said that following a recent full meeting of the Election Commission, the Chief Election Commissioner and the two Election Commissioners had jointly clarified that all decisions related to the SIR were taken unanimously.

Bhardwaj also rejected Congress allegations concerning Form-6 and the declaration process used during the special revision of electoral rolls. He alleged that attempts were being made to create confusion over these provisions as well. Referring to the matter being raised before the Supreme Court, Bhardwaj said the court had given its decision regarding the process.

On misrepresented EC letter

The BJP MP also referred to a media report concerning a letter sent by the Election Commission to the Cabinet Secretary. He claimed that the letter had been presented as being connected with the SIR, whereas, according to him, it was an internal administrative communication concerning an officer on deputation with the Election Commission and had no connection with the SIR policy.

BJP targets Rahul Gandhi, wider Congress strategy

Bhardwaj further alleged that the Congress was “continuously shrinking” and was therefore targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as independent and autonomous institutions of the country. Defending the Election Commission’s independence and impartiality, he said the Commission conducts the world’s largest democratic electoral exercise.

The BJP MP also referred to Rahul Gandhi’s earlier statements concerning the Election Commission, judiciary and other constitutional institutions. He questioned Gandhi’s statements on issues including the Rafale case and the Auditor General (CAG) report, the Balakot airstrike and the India-China border dispute. Bhardwaj said the opposition should raise issues through democratic debate in Parliament and within the country instead of making allegations against constitutional institutions. (ANI)