Telangana CM Revanth Reddy launched a new Balamrutham plant, aiming to make the state a 'Developed Healthy Telangana.' He highlighted welfare schemes like school breakfasts and initiatives for women empowerment, including free bus travel and housing.

Building a Healthy and Developed Telangana

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy affirmed that the youngest state of Telangana would be promoted as the 'Developed Healthy Telangana' State by introducing a slew of welfare and nutritious food distribution schemes for students and the women's community. Addressing a meeting after inaugurating a new Balamrutham plant in the city on Tuesday, the Chief Minister remembered that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi launched the initiative of setting up Balamrutham plants to support pregnant women in Mahabubnagar district, and now it has grown into an industry, according to a release.

Stating that the new Balamrutham plant will provide nutritious food to pregnant women, the CM said that the state government introduced many initiatives to build a healthy and developed Telangana. "We introduced the breakfast scheme in government schools to ensure that the children of the poor do not go hungry and also launched a breakfast and lunch scheme for teachers alongside the students," he said.

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Focus on Quality Education

The government was taking all measures to strengthen the government schools on par with the corporate educational institutions. "Our goal is to provide quality education to students, as the government is considering spending on education as an investment. We are not introducing such schemes for a vote bank, but for the better future of the students," the CM said.

Empowering Women Financially

CM Revanth Reddy highlighted the women empowerment schemes introduced by his government, aiming to promote one crore women as ' Millionaires' by 2034. "We have provided free RTC bus travel facilities to over two crore women. We allotted 'Indiramma' houses in the names of women, providing 200 units of free electricity, supplying fine-quality rice to 3.28 crore people in the state, set a target to build one lakh houses to support the poor in urban areas, made women the owners of 1000 RTC buses and entrusted a 1,000-megawatt solar power generation projects to women," he said.

"We are moving forward to empower women financially", the CM said, adding that Indira Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi to Minister Seethakka, have proven that they can excel in politics. (ANI)