Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami attended a poetry convention in Nainital, calling poets society's guides. He also addressed the 'Save the Fields Campaign', urging farmers to protect soil and adopt scientific farming methods.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said that poets are the guides, thinkers, and inspirers of society. While attending the Abhivyanjana 5.0, the annual national literary and poetry convention, CM Dhami praised the poets, saying that they not only show society a new path but also attempt to bring a positive change.

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"This occasion is not just a 'kavi sammelan' but an opportunity to share opinions and sentiments. Poets are not just creators of words; they are thinkers, guides, and inspirers of society. Because the works of a poet serve as a mirror to society. When society is entangled in complexities, then a poet, through their writing, not only shows society a new path but also attempts to bring positive change in society," he said. The Abhivyanjana 5.0, a three-day convention, is being organised in Dhanpur Dhamola, Kaladhungi, Nainital.

'Save the Fields Campaign' becomes a people's movement

Meanwhile, in a significant push to safeguard the future of agriculture against the impacts of climate change, a grand state-level 'Save the Fields Campaign' (Khet Bachao Abhiyan) was held at Hawalbagh on Saturday, according to an official statement released by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

As per the statement, addressing the gathering as the Chief Guest, Dhami remarked that the 'Save the Fields Campaign' has evolved beyond a government initiative and has now become a people's movement driven by public participation. He urged farmers to take a pledge to protect their agricultural land, soil, and natural resources.

The Chief Minister said that soil is not merely a piece of land but is revered like a mother. Therefore, preserving soil fertility and keeping farmlands free from harmful chemicals as much as possible is essential.

He emphasised that it is the collective responsibility of society to leave behind a healthy and sustainable agricultural system for future generations and also stated that the government has made a budgetary provision of Rs 200 crore to enhance farmers' income, as per the release.

He appealed to farmers to regularly test their soil, use water judiciously, and adopt scientific farming practices based on expert advice and research. He even stressed that crop selection should be aligned with changing climatic and weather conditions. (ANI)