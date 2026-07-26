On Kargil Vijay Diwas, PM Narendra Modi recalled the valour of Indian soldiers in the 1999 war. During an address, he also mentioned his 25-year tradition of celebrating Diwali with soldiers and praised the 'Vibrant Village Programme'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered the valour and sacrifice of Indian soldiers during the 1999 Kargil War, saying that despite the challenging terrain of Kargil and surrounding areas, the country's brave soldiers hoisted the flag of victory.

The Kargil War was a 1999 armed conflict fought in the high mountains of Ladakh between India and Pakistan. The victory led to the complete eviction of Pakistani intruders back across the Line of Control (LoC), restoring Indian administrative rule on July 26, 1999, a day commemorated annually as Kargil Vijay Diwas.

During his interaction with the participants of the Viksit Vibrant Village Programme 2026 via video conferencing, PM Modi highlighted that he has maintained the tradition of celebrating Diwali at the border with the brave soldiers for the last 25 years. The Prime Minister also declared that he celebrates Diwali at the border with the brave soldiers who protect the country, highlighting that he has maintained this tradition for 25 years.

PM's Address to Youth Participants

PM Modi also congratulated the participants of the 'Vibrant Village Programme' for their participation in the initiative. "Even after assuming office in the government, I never miss an opportunity to visit border villages whenever I can. As you all know, I celebrate Diwali at the border with the brave soldiers who protect our country--a tradition I have maintained for 25 years... Coincidentally, today is also Kargil Vijay Diwas. Many of you visited the areas surrounding Kargil and saw the challenging conditions under which our brave heroes hoisted the flag of victory. I extend my heartiest congratulations to all of you for participating in this program and for such a splendid experience..." said PM Modi.

Viksit Vibrant Village and MY Bharat Initiative

Additonally, PM Modi also praised the functioning of the 'Mera Yuva Bharat' (MY Bharat) platform, emphasising that crores of young people across the country are connected to this platform. Praising the youth of the country, PM Modi asserted that participants of the MY Bharat platform have demonstrated their capability in various programmes, including the 'Viksit Bharat' dialogue and the 'Vibrant Village' programme.

The Viksit Vibrant Village Programme, implemented through MY Bharat, was conceptualised to realise the Prime Minister's vision of treating India's border villages as the first villages of the nation and making them active partners in the journey towards Viksit Bharat. The programme was organised in two phases from June 4 to June 30, which covered 74 vibrant villages across Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Over 400 youth participants, representing every State and Union Territory, were selected through a nationwide online quiz competition that witnessed participation from more than three lakh youth.

As part of the programme, participants lived with local communities and undertook activities such as Swachhta drives, awareness campaigns on Government schemes, Yuva Sammelans, cultural exchange programmes, tree plantation drives, Mini Model Panchayat simulations, interactions with local artisans and visits to institutions of strategic importance. The programme provided participants with first-hand exposure to the socio-economic landscape, cultural heritage and developmental aspirations of India's frontier regions, while fostering community participation, national integration and a deeper understanding of the strategic importance of border villages. (ANI)

The Viksit Vibrant Village Programme, implemented through MY Bharat, was conceptualised to realise the Prime Minister's vision of treating India's border villages as the first villages of the nation and making them active partners in the journey towards Viksit Bharat. The programme was organised in two phases from June 4 to June 30, which covered 74 vibrant villages across Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Over 400 youth participants, representing every State and Union Territory, were selected through a nationwide online quiz competition that witnessed participation from more than three lakh youth.

As part of the programme, participants lived with local communities and undertook activities such as Swachhta drives, awareness campaigns on Government schemes, Yuva Sammelans, cultural exchange programmes, tree plantation drives, Mini Model Panchayat simulations, interactions with local artisans and visits to institutions of strategic importance. The programme provided participants with first-hand exposure to the socio-economic landscape, cultural heritage and developmental aspirations of India's frontier regions, while fostering community participation, national integration and a deeper understanding of the strategic importance of border villages. (ANI)