In a shocking incident, a passenger on a train to Bengaluru was robbed of valuables worth ₹1.10 lakh. Thieves broke into a locked AC First Class cabin, raising serious questions about safety on Indian Railways.

In what's a huge worry for train travellers, a passenger's AC First Class cabin was broken into, and valuables worth ₹1.10 lakh were stolen. This happened on a long-distance train heading to Bengaluru, and it's making people question just how safe even the most expensive coaches are.

The passenger's bag, which had cash and other valuable items, was stolen by unidentified people. The total loss is said to be around ₹1.10 lakh. This incident has put a big question mark on the security systems of Indian Railways.

First AC door broken in the middle of the night

The passenger who filed the complaint was travelling in a private cabin in the AC First Class coach. Reports say he had locked the cabin door securely. However, it is suspected that thieves broke the door, entered the cabin, and stole the bag during the journey. The passenger only realised his bag was missing just before he was about to get off in Bengaluru. He immediately filed a complaint with the Railway Police and other concerned authorities.

The passenger alleges that the theft likely happened while the Howrah - SMVT Bengaluru Express (Train No. 12863) was passing through Odisha. The family claimed that thieves broke the door of their AC First Class coach late at night and stole all their luggage. Surprisingly, they say, not a single passenger heard the door being broken.

Loss of around ₹1.10 lakh!

The complaint states that besides cash, the stolen bag also contained bank documents, ID cards, and other personal valuables. This brings the total estimated loss to about ₹1.10 lakh. The Railway Police have registered a case and started an investigation. They are reviewing CCTV footage from the train, cameras at various railway stations, and passenger details. The video shows the coupe's door broken and propped up.

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Where is the security?

The fact that a theft can happen even in an AC First Class coach, which is considered to have the strongest security, has left passengers worried. Recently, there have been reports from various states about gangs targeting premium coaches. Investigative agencies believe these gangs take advantage of opportunities when the train stops at stations or slows down. Following this incident, railway authorities have advised passengers to always keep an eye on their valuables and to secure their bags with chains, even while sleeping. They also urged everyone to immediately report any theft, suspicious movements, or security issues to the railway helpline or the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

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