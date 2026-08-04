The Allahabad HC has slammed the 'negligence' of the Superintendent of Police over non-functional CCTVs and power backups in police stations. The observation came during a hearing of an illegal detention case in Deoria's Bhaluani police station.

Court Slams 'Negligence in Discharge of Duty'

The Allahabad High Court has expressed displeasure over the non-functional CCTV cameras and power backup facilities in police stations, observing that the failure to maintain such essential infrastructure amounts to "negligence in the discharge of duty" on the part of the Superintendent of Police (SP). A Division Bench of Justice Ajit Kumar and Justice Garima Prasad observed that it is the primary responsibility of the SP or Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to ensure that police stations are equipped with functional CCTV systems, generator sets, solar panels and other facilities necessary for maintaining discipline and proper functioning.

Describing police stations as "sensitive" places, the Bench directed the Director General of Police (DGP), Uttar Pradesh, to issue instructions to all SPs, SSPs and Police Commissioners to ensure that police stations across the state remain well-equipped with the required facilities.

Illegal Detention Case Highlights Failures

The directions were passed while hearing a petition filed by Nagendra Kumar Yadav, who alleged that he had been illegally detained in the lock-up of the Bhaluani police station in Deoria. During earlier proceedings, the Station House Officer (SHO) informed the Court that CCTV footage for the date in question could not be retrieved as there was no electricity supply and the police station's generator set was not functioning.

Taking note of the explanation, the Court directed that the CCTV hard disk be preserved, sought details regarding electricity supply from the power distribution corporation and asked the Deoria SP to file a personal affidavit explaining why the generator set had not been repaired. During a subsequent hearing in July, the Executive Engineer informed the Court that while the scheduled power supply for the village concerned was 18 hours on the relevant date, the actual supply was only 13 hours and four minutes.

Court Seeks Explanation on Equipment Status

The Bench also noted that the SHO could not satisfactorily explain the status of the CCTV footage stored on the hard disk and directed that it be extracted onto a pen drive and produced before the Court. An affidavit filed by the SP, Deoria, stated that the generator set had remained out of order since December 2024 and that the solar panels installed at the police station were also non-functional.

The Court noted that no communication had been sent by the police station seeking maintenance of the solar panels or repair of the generator set. Questioning the SHO's conduct, the Bench observed that despite being posted at the police station since August 31, 2025, he had neither reported the malfunction nor made efforts to get the generator repaired or the solar panels maintained.

SHO's Conduct Questioned, Inquiry Ordered

The SHO, however, assured the Court that the generator set would be repaired within three to four days. The Court further observed that the SHO was equally responsible for the failure to repair the generator set and maintain the solar panels. During the hearing, the Additional Chief Standing Counsel placed on record a letter issued by the SP, Deoria, describing the SHO's conduct as "gross negligence in the discharge of duties and discipline" and ordering a preliminary inquiry.

Taking the communication on record, the Bench expressed hope that the SP would take immediate "concrete action" in the matter. It directed the SP, Deoria, to remain personally present on the next date of hearing on August 11 and apprise the Court of the status of generator sets, solar panels and CCTV cameras in police stations across the district. The SHO has also been directed to remain present. (ANI)

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