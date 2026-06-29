Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated a ₹6 crore MRI machine in Champawat, a major boost to healthcare for border districts. This initiative, supported by the ICICI Foundation, will provide advanced diagnostic services locally.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a public programme in Champawat, where he announced a landmark boost to the state's healthcare infrastructure. The Chief Minister inaugurated a state-of-the-art MRI machine installed at a cost of approximately ₹6 crore under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative with the support of the ICICI Foundation for Inclusive Growth.

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Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that a healthy Uttarakhand is the foundation of a strong, self-reliant, and developed state. According to a press release, he emphasised that the State Government's priority is not only to construct hospitals but also to equip them with advanced medical technology, quality healthcare services, and trained medical professionals. He stated that the inauguration of the MRI facility would significantly improve access to advanced diagnostic services, timely and accurate medical examinations, and quality treatment for lakhs of people living in the border districts. He expressed confidence that the facility would benefit residents not only of Champawat but also of Pithoragarh, Almora, Nainital, and other adjoining border areas, the press release stated.

Ending Hardships and Saving Lives

Recalling the hardships faced by patients in the past, the Chief Minister noted that people from Champawat and nearby regions earlier had to travel to Haldwani or other major cities for MRI scans and other advanced diagnostic procedures. This often caused considerable financial burden, delays, and emotional distress for patients and their families. With the installation of the MRI machine, advanced diagnostic services for brain, spine, neurological disorders, joint-related ailments, cancer, stroke, and other serious medical conditions will now be available locally, ensuring timely diagnosis, prompt treatment, and saving countless lives.

Strengthening Champawat's Healthcare Infrastructure

The Chief Minister said that the government's vision extends beyond addressing present-day healthcare needs and focuses on building a robust healthcare system capable of meeting future challenges. He highlighted that the healthcare infrastructure in the Champawat Assembly constituency is being continuously strengthened. Construction of a modern 50-bed Critical Care Block at the District Hospital, Champawat, is currently underway at a cost of nearly ₹20 crore.

He further informed that another project worth approximately ₹11.71 crore is progressing rapidly at the District Hospital, involving the construction of a parking facility on the lower ground floor, a modern diagnostic wing on the first and second floors, and advanced operation theatres. Once completed, these facilities will significantly enhance the quality and capacity of healthcare services in the district. He also mentioned that the Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Amodi, built at a cost of ₹2.18 crore, is already providing quality healthcare services to residents, the press release said.

Boosting Medical Education and Workforce

To ensure the availability of trained healthcare professionals, the Chief Minister said that a modern 129-bed hostel has been completed at the Integrated Nursing Institute at a cost of ₹4.70 crore, providing a major boost to nursing education in the state. He added that the process of establishing a new Paramedical College in Champawat is progressing swiftly, creating new opportunities for local youth in medical education while strengthening the state's skilled paramedical workforce.

Ensuring Accessible Healthcare for All

According to the press release, the Chief Minister reiterated that no family should be deprived of quality healthcare due to financial constraints. He said that under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme and the Atal Ayushman Uttarakhand Yojana, lakhs of families across the state are receiving free and cashless medical treatment. He remarked that the transformational changes witnessed in Champawat's healthcare sector reflect the government's commitment to Antyodaya, placing the well-being, health, and trust of every citizen at the centre of governance.

Concluding his address, the Chief Minister called upon all citizens to collectively work towards building a stronger Uttarakhand where every individual has easy access to modern healthcare facilities and the right to a healthy life. He said that only a healthy population can ensure a prosperous state and help realise the shared vision of a developed Uttarakhand. (ANI)