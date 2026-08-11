Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reviews monsoon preparedness with DMs of all 13 districts, directing officials on disaster response, road repairs, verification drives, Kanwar Yatra management and rural development.

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami had a video conference with the DMs of all 13 districts in the state on Monday and discussed a host of topics, including monsoon preparation, arrangements for Char Dham and Kanwar yatra, disaster management and road repairs. The Chief Minister told officials to stay accessible and ensure that the delivery of public services is uninterrupted during the monsoon.

Preparation for the Monsoon Season is Essential

As monsoons bring about the risk of landslides and other natural disasters for the hill state of Uttarakhand, Chief Minister asked the districts administration to keep the disaster management system functioning 24/7. The Chief Minister also asked the officials to be accessible to the people and make necessary arrangements in case of any emergency.

CM has further directed that there be an identification of district wise records of roads, routes and drainage systems which have been damaged due to monsoon in the state. The places which are vulnerable must be known and repair and restoration work must be done at first priority after the monsoon season.

Making Roads of Uttarakhand Pothole Free

Chief Minister Dhami told officers that action plans need to be made for a state-wide campaign for the repairing of roads after the monsoon period. District level committee will be established to oversee the activity with the objective of making roads in Uttarakhand free from potholes till October 15.

He also took stock of the status of the roads built through Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY). The roads which are nearly five-year-old but have deteriorated will be looked into along with the proposal of resurfacing and improving them. As required, the transfer of these roads to the Public Works Department (PWD) will also be made.

Camps of 'Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar' To Be Conducted

The Chief Minister directed officers to conduct the camp of 'Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar' after the monsoon. These camps would be organized in those villages where these activities have not been conducted so far.

It was emphasized by Dhami that these camps must be used as platforms for solving public grievances and should not be just taken as usual formalities.

Verification Campaign and Public Welfare Schemes Review

The officials were told to expedite the ongoing verification drive to weed out the ineligible recipients availing themselves of benefits from schemes like ration cards and Ayushman cards. The Chief Minister also asked the officials to make regular checks on 1905 Chief Minister Helpline and quick physical verification of state sector schemes.

Kanwar Yatra and Rural Economy & Development

After the Kanwar Yatra was over, Dhami issued instructions to the officials to intensify the cleanliness drives, streamline the traffic management system and sternly deal with the selling and trafficking of drugs.

He also emphasized agriculture, horticulture, and animal husbandry schemes and requested the officials to see to it that the beneficiaries receive their benefits on time. He stated that the emphasis should be on creation of more livelihoods and improving the rural economy of the state. The Chief Minister further instructed the DMs to expedite the works sanctioned under various announcements made by the government.