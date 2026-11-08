CM Devendra Fadnavis celebrated Diwali with Lohari Sawanga farmers, announcing temporary borewell usage permissions to help save drought-affected horticulture crops and trees after hearing local concerns during his village visit.

CM Devendra Fadnavis Celebrates Diwali with Village Farmers

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis celebrated Diwali with farmers of Lohari Sawanga village and interacted with local elected representatives on the second day of his visit on sunday. Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis praised the hospitality of local farmers Rambhau Balpande and Arunatai Balpande, noting that despite their difficulties, they welcomed him warmly and served dinner at night and breakfast in the morning.

"Rambhau Balpande and Arunatai Balpande are small farmers who have suffered significant losses due to the drought this year. Despite their difficulties, they welcomed us warmly, served us dinner at night and breakfast in the morning. Their family, including their granddaughter Narayani, their son and daughter-in-law, made us feel like members of their own family. They are devoted followers of Lord Vitthal. Spending a day and a night with them taught me many things, and I had a very peaceful sleep at their home," said CM Fadnavis.

Government Response to Drought Challenges

Maharashtra CM noted that several immediate problems have emerged following the drought, highlighting that in horticulture, a lack of water risks killing fruit-bearing trees; if these trees die, it could take seven, eight or even twelve years for newly planted trees to reach full fruit-bearing capacity. The chief minister further announced that the government has allowed farmers to use borewells till December 15 to save their fruit-bearing trees.

"The drought situation is severe, and we are already providing different forms of assistance to farmers. However, several immediate problems have emerged. For example, in horticulture, due to the lack of water, fruit-bearing trees that have taken years to grow are at risk of dying. If these trees die, it may take seven, eight or even twelve years for newly planted trees to reach their full fruit-bearing stage. Therefore, we want to make every possible effort to save these trees. We had earlier imposed restrictions on borewells, but we have now granted permission until December 15 for farmers to use borewells to save their fruit-bearing trees," said CM Fadnavis.

Addressing Agricultural and Healthcare Concerns

He added that farmers raised several other issues, which included issues of drinking water, irrigation and veterinary healthcare facilities for livestock in certain areas.

"Several other issues have also been raised, including drinking water, irrigation and veterinary healthcare facilities for livestock in certain areas. Yesterday, we held discussions with farmers, and today we interacted with sarpanches. Through these interactions, many important issues have come to our attention. The government will take necessary action to address these problems," added Fadnavis.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis celebrated Diwali with farmers of Lohari Sawanga village. This gesture earned praise from PM Modi, who noted that this act reflects the NDA government's compassion and commitment to farmer welfare in the state.

"This gesture by Maharashtra CM Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji, of spending Diwali with farmers in Lohari Sawanga village (Narkhed, Nagpur) and staying at the residence of Arunabai and Rambhau Balpande is very touching. It underlines the spirit of compassion with which the NDA Government in Maharashtra is working for the farmers and ensuring their well-being," said PM Modi. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)