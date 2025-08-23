A cloudburst in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district sent debris crashing into several houses in the early hours of Saturday.

Many people were feared missing after a cloudburst in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district sent debris crashing into several houses in the early hours of Saturday. According to officials, the Tharali market area and the Tharali tehsil complex were heavily covered by debris. Many residential areas, including multiple houses, the official residence of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), shops, and vehicles, were also buried under it.

Chamoli ADM Vivek Prakash said, “There has been a lot of damage due to the flash floods. NDRF and SDRF teams moved to the spot last night. The road has been blocked due to the floods and people are facing a lot of problems. The administration is engaged in relief work. Apart from this, we have set up relief camps. The District Magistrate has reached the spot and relief work is going on there.”

The Tharali-Gwaldam road and the Tharali-Sagwara road have been shut due to the debris and heavy rainfall, affecting traffic movement.

‘Closely monitoring situation’: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said he is closely monitoring the situation.

"Late last night, a tragic report of a cloudburst was received in the Tharali area of Chamoli district. The district administration, SDRF, and police have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations. In this regard, I am in constant contact with the local administration and am personally closely monitoring the situation. I pray to God for everyone's safety," he wrote in a post on X.

"There is a possibility of a lot of damage due to the cloud burst in Tharali tehsil of Chamoli last night. A lot of debris has come due to the cloudburst, due to which many houses, including the SDM residence, have been completely damaged," Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari said.

Officials informed that teams of NDRF and SDRF have been engaged in rescue operations since last night. Many locals have been evacuated from their homes and taken to safer locations, the Chamoli police said.

Uttarakhand Cloudburst and Weather Alert

Uttarakhand has been witnessing heavy, continuous rain with cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides this season. Earlier this month, a cloudburst led to flash floods in Uttarakhand's Harsil and Dharali, leaving many missing and significant infrastructure damaged.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Friday, issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand, forecasting thunderstorms/lightning and very intense rain at different parts of the state. The alert remains in effect till Saturday afternoon.

According to the Meteorological Department, "In the next 24 hours (Orange Alert from 22.8.2025, 2:05 PM to 23.8.2025, 2:05 PM) there is a possibility of thunderstorms/lightning and very intense rain at different places in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Nainital, Almora and Udham Singh Nagar such as Kotdwar, Rishikesh, Gangotri, Kashipur, Kedarnath, Joshimath, Mussoorie, Munsyari, Lohaghat, Ranikhet, Khatima and adjoining areas".

An orange alert is issued when heavy rainfall is anticipated, typically exceeding 115.6 mm and up to 204.4 mm within 24 hours.

Apart from this, the Uttarkashi district administration is working tirelessly to open the temporary lake formed in Syanachatti due to debris blocking the Yamuna River.