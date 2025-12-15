Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the ruling side for disrupting Parliament over remarks against PM Modi made at a rally. She questioned why the issue was raised in the House, accusing the government of blocking key discussions on issues like pollution.

Priyanka Questions Parliament Disruption

Reacting to remarks raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a Congress rally, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday questioned why the issue was being raised in Parliament, alleging that the Union Parliamentary Minister was disrupting proceedings and accusing the ruling side of blocking discussions on key issues such as pollution.

Speaking to reporters, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "You (the media) don't ask why the Union Parliamentary Minister himself was disturbing the proceedings of the House... No one from the stage said anything like that. Then we learned that someone from the public or a worker made that statement, but it is unclear who it was. Then, why is this matter being raised in the House? They (the ruling side) don't want the House to run. We had demanded a discussion on pollution, but they are not doing even that."

Controversial Remark at Congress Rally

Her remarks follow comments made by Congress leader Manju Lata Meena, during a rally organised by the party against alleged "vote chori," had reportedly stated, "Modi teri kabar khudegi, aaj nahin toh kal khudegi" (Modi, your grave will be dug soon, if not today, then tomorrow).

Meena defended her statement, claiming she was only expressing public anger over alleged vote rigging and accusing the Prime Minister of failing to address key issues. "There is so much anger among the public regarding vote rigging. They (BJP) have formed these governments by rigging votes, and the Election Commission is also acting according to their instructions. He (PM Modi) doesn't talk about employment, youth, women, or farmers. He distracts from the issues," Meena said. She is also the district president of the Jaipur Women's Congress.

Demand for Discussion on Delhi Air Pollution

On the worsening air pollution situation in Delhi-NCR, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stressed the need for parliamentary discussion, stating, "The situation has grown worse than ever. We should discuss this. I will put forth a notice to discuss this," she added. (ANI)