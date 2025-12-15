The Ministry of Civil Aviation and IndiGo Airlines have issued alerts over heavy fog in northern India, especially Delhi. Severe visibility issues are causing flight disruptions, with passengers advised to check flight status before travelling.

Ministry of Civil Aviation Issues Fog Alert

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday issued a heavy fog alert for airports across northern India, warning that dense fog has significantly reduced visibility and disrupted flight operations, including arrivals and departures, particularly in Delhi. Passengers have been advised to check their flight status with airlines before leaving for the airport and to monitor updates on airport websites or mobile applications. Travellers have also been asked to allow extra time for their journeys due to possible fog-related delays.

In an post on X, the Ministry of Civil Aviation wrote, "Heavy Fog Alert for Northern India Delhi (DEL) & other airports in Northern India are experiencing dense fog, severely affecting visibility. For Passengers: Before heading to the airport, please check the latest flight status with your airline. Check flight information on the airport website/app. Please allow extra travel time. Safety is our top priority. Our teams & ATC are working tirelessly to minimise disruptions. Thank you for your patience and cooperation." https://x.com/MoCA_GoI/status/2000405386793562405

The Ministry emphasised that safety remains the top priority, noting that airport teams and air traffic controllers are working diligently to minimise disruptions. Passengers were thanked for their patience and cooperation during the ongoing adverse weather conditions.

IndiGo Airlines Issues Advisory

Meanwhile, IndiGo Airlines also issued an advisory on the low visibility conditions over the national capital, saying that dense fog has affected operations at Delhi and several other airports in northern India.

"Low visibility (below minima), due to dense fog, has severely impacted operations at Delhi and other airports across northern India, which is unfortunately beyond our control. Our teams are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with Delhi airport, in line with established safety protocols," IndiGo said in the press statement.

The airline said that while operations are being adjusted according to prevailing weather conditions, some flights may face delays, while others could be cancelled proactively during the day to prioritise safety and avoid extended waiting times at airports.

"We have issued advisories to our customers and proactively informed them, to minimise inconvenience," the statement read.

IndiGo further urged passengers to regularly check flight status on official airline websites and mobile applications to stay updated on any delays or cancellations before travelling to the airport. (ANI)