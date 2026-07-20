Ahead of a proposed CJP protest march to Parliament, security has been heightened in Delhi. Police have not granted permission for the march, warning of strict action against violators of prohibitory orders during the Monsoon Session.

Ahead of the proposed protest march led by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and other activists towards Parliament, security has been heightened near the premises in view of the Monsoon Session set to commence today. Several personnel from the Rapid Action Force are stationed nearby to address both the CJP protest march and the upcoming session.

Meanwhile, the CJP continues to stage its protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. According to the Delhi Police, the organisation is yet to approach them to seek official clearance for this march. The march had earlier been announced by the actvist Sonam Wangchuk, who was moved to hospital on Saturday morning.

Police Issue Advisory, Warn of Strict Action

Delhi Police on Monday issued an advisory clarifying that no permission has been sought or granted for any proposed march to Parliament by the CJP, warning that strict action will be taken against anyone violating prohibitory orders in the New Delhi district.

In a statement, Delhi Police said prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), corresponding to the erstwhile Section 144 of the CrPC, remain in force in the New Delhi district. According to the advisory, protest marches, processions, demonstrations and assemblies of five or more persons are prohibited, except at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar with prior permission.

Police said that with the Monsoon Session of Parliament commencing on July 20, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure public safety, the security of protectees and the protection of vital government installations. Delhi Police further warned that any person found violating the prohibitory orders would be liable for prosecution under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other applicable provisions of law.

Sonam Wangchuk Outlines Conditions to End Fast

Earlier in the day, Sonam Wangchuk said he would end his hunger strike if the government accepts accountability for recent failures in the education system, including paper leaks, or if Members of Parliament assure him that the issue of education accountability will be taken up during the Monsoon Session of Parliament starting from Monday.

n a post on X, Wangchuk outlined three conditions under which he would call off his hunger strike."... I will end my fast on 20th July if: a. If the govt takes accountability of the recent failures in Education system, Paper leaks etc or b. If I and the leadership of CJP reach the doorsteps of Parliament where MPs and leaders of various parties assure us that they will now take up the issue in the Parliament or c. If my health or other factors do not permit this then the MPs and leaders of different parties visit this Hospital and give give the the above assurance ...From the illegal detentions at Safdarjung Hospital, where my freedom of movement, speech and communication are restricted."

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament for 2026 will begin on July 20 and is scheduled to conclude on August 13. (ANI)