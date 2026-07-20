CJP leaders met Union Minister JP Nadda presenting demands including Sonam Wangchuk's release, Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and compensation for NEET victims. Nadda assured them he would discuss the matter internally after protests in Delhi.

CJP meets JP Nadda, presents demands

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) representative Ashutosh Ranka on Monday claimed that Union Health Minister JP Nadda has requested some time to align with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership regarding the demands of the CJP. In an X post, Ranka noted that the three demands include the discharge of activist Sonam Wangchuk, the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan from the position of Union Education Minister, and compensation of Rs 1 crore for all the NEET-UG 2026 aspirants who died by suicide. "Update: Me and @SauravDassss are still at Nadda ji's residence. Nadda ji has requested some time to align with their leadership with regard to our following demands: - Immediate release of @Wangchuk66, Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, 1Cr compensation for all NEET aspirants who committed suicide," he said.

Update: Me and @SauravDassss are still at Nadda ji's residence. Nadda ji has requested some time to align with their leadership with regards to our following demands: - Immediate release of @Wangchuk66 - Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation - 1Cr compensation for all NEET aspirants… — Ashutosh Ranka (@AshutoshRanka) July 20, 2026

Protests, detentions precede meeting

Earlier, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke was "picked up" by the Delhi Police amid the ongoing protests. Afterwards, Ranka and CJP's Saurav Das met the Union Health Minister. Regarding the meeting, Das posted on 'X', "After waiting for more than 2 hours, Ashutosh Ranka and I just met J.P. Nadda ji at his residence for 10 minutes. While we submitted a written letter with our demands, he has assured us that he will speak internally. We are in that process. There is news of mass detention, etc."

Previously, police resorted to a mild lathi charge to disperse hundreds of protesters attempting to march toward Parliament House. The demonstration, which began at Jantar Mantar, caused significant traffic disruptions as security personnel were deployed in large numbers to contain the crowd.

Security Heightened for Monsoon Session

According to a police advisory, protest marches, processions, demonstrations, and assemblies of five or more persons are prohibited, except at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar with prior permission. Security has been heightened near the premises in view of the Monsoon Session, which began today. (ANI)