YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met jailed Alur MLA Virupakshi, arrested in an SC/ST case. Reddy called the case 'false' and a 'conspiracy,' alleging the victim's husband tore her clothes to frame the MLA and blaming CM Chandrababu Naidu.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday met Alur MLA Virupakshi, who is currently lodged in jail under an SC/ST Atrocities case. Virupakshi was arrested earlier this month for allegedly attacking a Dalit family.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Jagan Mohan Reddy maintained that the party MLA was arrested in a false case.

Jagan Alleges Conspiracy, Frame-up

The YSRCP chief said, "A village called Sangala in Chippagiri mandal is 6 km away. An activist named Giri from that village called MLA Virupakshi on the evening of August 1 and informed him that his house had been attacked."

He alleged that the police did not respond to the MLA's call for help. He alleged that the husband tore his wife's clothes as a cover-up, and a false case was filed against Virupakshi. He said, "To cover up all those crimes, a Vennupotu party worker himself tore his wife's clothes in Nemakallu. The husband not only tore his wife's clothes while everyone was watching, but also made the MLA and his men wear them. An SC/ST case was filed against the MLA for tearing the clothes of a Dalit woman."

'Selfish Politics by Chandrababu Naidu'

Slamming Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Reddy termed the case as "selfish politics" and a "conspiracy." The former CM said, "Police raid MLA's house in anarchy. Interior doors and CCTV cameras were destroyed. MLA was brutally arrested in the middle of the night. MLA Virupakshi was arrested at Chandrababu's direction, and three cases were registered within hours."

Party's Earlier Statement

Earlier on August 4, the party said that MLA Virupakshi went to Nemakallu after receiving information that TDP leader Nagaraju and his followers had attacked YSRCP workers. (ANI)