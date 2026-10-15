CJP activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were arrested for trespassing at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Fellow activist Abhijeet Dipke claims they were jailed for waving the national flag, but police cite repeated attempts to disturb public peace.

Activist Questions Arrests, Alleges 'Illegal Detention'

After three days of the arrest of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activists Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, activist Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday questioned their detention, alleging that the two were being jailed in their own country for waving the national flag and fighting for change.

In a post on X, Dipke wrote, “It’s Day 3 of Ashu and Saurav’s illegal arrest. Two young men who gave up their comfortable lives to fight for change are now languishing in jail.” It’s Day 3 of Ashu and Saurav’s illegal arrest. Two young men who gave up their comfortable lives to fight for change are now languishing in jail. Imagine being jailed in your own country for waving your own national flag. 🇮🇳 https://t.co/uXXzOdlAcr — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 15, 2026 “Imagine being jailed in your own country for waving your own national flag,” the post further read.

Police Cite Trespassing and Unlawful Activities

A day earlier, Delhi Police arrested Das, Ranka and others for allegedly trespassing at Jantar Mantar, which has been de-notified as a designated protest venue. Following their detention, Das and Ranka were sent to five days of judicial custody, party member Ajinkya Shinde said, asserting that the activists would not be intimidated by the action.

Delhi Police said it arrested three CJP activists, citing alleged repeated attempts to disturb public peace, violate the law and instigate others through social media to engage in similar unlawful activities.

FIRs Registered, Activists Remanded to Custody

According to a Delhi Police statement, the action followed an incident on the morning of October 13, when the three activists and 11 other CJP members allegedly entered the denotified Jantar Mantar protest site through private premises. Police detained all 14 persons and registered two FIRs in connection with the incident. FIR No. 289/26 was registered at Connaught Place police station under Sections 223(a), 332 and 61(2), while FIR No. 128/26 was registered at Parliament Street police station under Sections 221, 115(2), 132, 121(1) and 3(5).

Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) Court situated at Police Station Mandir Marg remanded CJP Leaders to 5 days' judicial custody. They were produced before the SEM Mahesh Kumar Meena after their arrest.

The arrests come after Jantar Mantar was de-notified as a designated venue for protests and demonstrations, with Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in East Delhi designated as alternative protest locations. (ANI)