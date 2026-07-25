Cockroach Janta Party accused Delhi Police of blocking supporters and aid at their Jantar Mantar protest. The party vowed to continue its agitation until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns over examination irregularities.

In a scathing attack on the Delhi Police, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) accused them on Saturday of preventing people from sending food and assisting demonstrators at the CJP protest site at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

In a post on X, CJP activist Ashutosh Ranka shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat claiming that the Delhi Police have set up checkpoints about 5 km from Jantar Mantar, where students heading to the demonstration are allegedly being detained. "Dear Delhi Police, do whatever you want. You cannot stop people from coming to Jantar Mantar. You cannot stop people from having food. You cannot stop people from helping us. Most importantly, you cannot stop Pradhan's resignation. He is going," Ranka wrote.

CJP Firm on Pradhan's Resignation

On Friday, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, following social activist Sonam Wangchuk's decision to end his 26-day hunger strike, asserted that the party's agitation will persist until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan steps down from his post.

Speaking to reporters, Dipke expressed relief over Wangchuk's health but remained firm on the movement's primary demand regarding accountability for examination irregularities. "Our protest will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. We are very happy and relieved that Sonam sir has ended his hunger strike, as it had been over 26 days. His life is extremely precious to this country," Dipke told reporters.

Reiterating the party's stance on negotiations with the Centre, the CJP leader emphasised that any dialogue must occur on neutral ground. "Our demonstration will go on until Dharmendra Pradhan steps down. Any meeting must take place at a neutral location or venue. Nothing less than the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan will be accepted," he added.

Sonam Wangchuk Ends Hunger Strike

Activist Sonam Wangchuk hit out at critics questioning his decision to end his 26-day hunger strike held in support of students protesting over the alleged NEET paper leak. In a video message shared on social media, Wangchuk also questioned why his commitment to the cause needed a character certificate.

Wangchuk ended his 26-day-long hunger strike on Friday after receiving a written assurance from the Union Government regarding the NEET examination issue and systemic reforms in the country's competitive testing framework. The activist further revealed that while verbal assurances were offered earlier, he insisted on a formal document, leading to a two-day delay in ending his protest.

Govt Seeks Time on Resignation Demand

After a nearly two-hour meeting with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, representatives of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) claimed that the government had sought time till Saturday afternoon to deliberate on their demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (ANI)