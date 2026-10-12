After the CJI denied a meeting with Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar backed the INDIA bloc's protest, stating the 'voice of the people must be heard.' The BJP slammed Gandhi for attempting to 'politicize constitutional institutions.'

'Voice of people must be heard': DK Shivakumar

Following the refusal of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) to meet with Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday asserted that “the voice of the people of this country has to be heard,” emphasizing that the political establishment must be held accountable for its failure to engage with the opposition.

Speaking to ANI, Shivakumar framed the struggle as a fundamental battle for the citizenry. "In public life, we try every avenue to save this country's democracy and the right of every citizen to vote. The right to vote is the right to live, and it is our life. So, this has been going on, this is the voice of the country, is the leader of the opposition. In democracy, anything is possible," he said.

"The voice of the people of this country has to be heard. When the Election Commission doesn't meet [the opposition], the Prime Minister should call them and ask, 'What is your problem?'," he added.

He highlighted that the alliance's recent moves—including seeking an audience with the CJI—were born out of necessity after other avenues failed. He pointed to a growing sense of disillusionment with institutional responses to public grievances. "Since there was no other option, we had to request an appointment with the CJI. Unfortunately, because the courts have been shut down on this issue, the courts don't want to interfere with these common public interest litigations," the Karnataka CM said.

Congress MP Praveen Chakravarty said, ""Why is CJI refusing to meet the leader of the opposition? Isn't the LoP a constitutional post? The Chief Justice of India respects and upholds the constitution... Isn't this about upholding the constitutional ideals of India? Under whose instructions is the CJI refusing to meet?"

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi's 'anarchic attempts'

BJP spokesperson C R Kesavan said that Rahul Gandhi was attempting to politicize constitutional institutions. "Rahul Gandhi's anarchic attempts to politicize our constitutional institutions repeatedly and this time our judiciary, is nothing but a sinister conspiracy to weaken our national unity. After a string and series of political and electoral failures, Rahul Gandhi has really become unstable and unhinged. And in this desperation, Rahul Gandhi is trying to intimidate and threaten our constitutional institutions to try and prop up his failed political career. Rahul Gandhi is being disloyal to our nation and our constitution by trying to sabotage, undermine, and destabilize our democracy, but Rahul Gandhi's attempt to slander and sow seeds of public distrust in constitutional institutions will not succeed. It will bite the dust and fail because the wise people of India will reject the dangerous divisive politics of Rahul Gandhi," he said.

INDIA bloc's 'Challo Dilli' protest march

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi has raised the pitch ahead of the planned protest by the INDIA bloc in the capital. The Congress MP called for the "Challo Dilli" protest march which will get underway this afternoon from Connaught Place to the Supreme Court against the functioning of the Election Commission. The protest will continue despite the CJI not giving his assent to a meeting with the opposition MPs on the issue. Rahul Gandhi has also called for a news conference on the protest. In a post on X he said, "March for Democracy. March for Justice. Chalo Dilli."

Against this backdrop, high security is in place in Central Delhi with barricades at multiple locations. Entry and exit at certain metro stations will also remain closed till 4:00 PM for security reasons. The stations are Patel Chowk, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, Barakhamba Road respectively. Security personnel have been deployed at Barakhamba Road, near Mandi House. RAF (Rapid Action Force) and CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel are also deployed along with Delhi Police personnel. (ANI)