Civil Services Day 2022: PM Modi’s mantra for Civil servants ‘Nation First’

On the occasion of Civil Services Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday presented the Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi. He later addressed a gathering of civil servants at the event.

Inaugurating the 15th civil services day celebration at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital, he said this is an important occasion for a “serious introspection” as to how we move forward from here to further improve the governance.

“Civil services is dedicated to common man and that is its ultimate goal. All of us say that. I think we have no option but to be citizen friendly. Because I can foresee the time when citizens are going to take up a large part of governance,” said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

The Prime Minister added that every decision taken by the officials should be with the goal of ensuring the unity of the nation. He said, “We have to uplift our districts with multi-pillar activities. Your India@100 vision should have your district at the top,” he said.

“Our efforts should be directed towards making the dreams of common man a reality and create a positive atmosphere around this mission,” he said.

The Prime Minister, in his address today, highlighted that it is important to know global problems and focus on playing a leadership role in solving them.

“When you try to proactively learn from people, you will always find something new to adapt in your life,” he said.

Highlighting Mission Karmayogi’s main mantra of moving from ‘rule to role-based governance’, the minister said civil servants must train themselves for a new and challenging assignment as most of the flagship schemes of the government are now hugely science and technology-based.

Singh also inaugurated an exhibition on the awarded initiatives of 2019, 2020 and 2021 on the identified priority programmes and innovations and chaired a plenary session on the topic ‘Vision India @ 2047-governance’.