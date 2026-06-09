The West Bengal CID 'raided' former CM Mamata Banerjee's residence while she was in Delhi, but found 'nothing,' according to AITC. The TMC slammed the move as a 'political witch-hunt' by the BJP, while BJP leaders defended it as a lawful action.

The political tensions continued to grow over the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday, as the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) team "raided" the residence of former Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee, finding "nothing," according to AITC.

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TMC spokesperson Nilanjan Das, sharing a "seizure list" from state CID, claimed that nothing was "seized, damaged and destroyed" in the search at AITC central party office in Kolkata. He further accused the Bengal BJP of the search, calling it a "political witch hunt and abuse of institutions." "The @CIDWestBengal raided the residence of former CM @MamataOfficial while she was in Delhi. The media created all the brouhaha. But here's the seizure list from the search: NIL. That says it all. Shame on @BJP4Bengal for this blatant political witch-hunt & abuse of institutions!" he wrote on X. https://x.com/NilanjanDasAITC/status/2064362773543518713

The "search" came at a time when Mamata Banerjee was in New Delhi to meet with Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi at her residence at 10 Janpath, a day after attending the INDIA bloc meeting on Monday.

TMC Condemns 'Vindictive Politics'

The CID's arrival immediately sparked a controversy as political reactions surfaced across different parties, with the TMC condemning and questioning the timing of the action, accusing the BJP of attempting to intimidate the party, while the BJP called it TMC leader Kunal Ghosh, who reached Banerjee's residence shortly after, condemned the arrival of the West Bengal CID team at party supremo Mamata Banerjee's residence in her absence, calling it a case of "vindictive politics".

"We condemn this; we are all law-abiding citizens. Everyone knows she has a program in Delhi right now for the INDIA bloc meeting and another important engagement. What is happening here in her absence? I tried to go inside, but the CID is not allowing it. It is not right for democracy that CID and central forces are at Mamata Banerjee's residence while she is away in Delhi," he said.

TMC leader Madan Mitra defended party supremo Mamata Banerjee and said that she "isn't the type to run away." Speaking with ANI outside Mamata Banerjee's residence, the TMC leader said, "This is very unfortunate. Mamata Banerjee isn't the type to run away. The police stated that an investigation is underway and warned that if we entered, it would amount to non-cooperation. So, we are cooperating."

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee accused West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari of the CID's arrival at party supremo Mamata Banerjee's residence, stating that they want to "harass" Banerjee. Speaking with ANI, the TMC MP expressed stern criticism of the CID's arrival, calling it unlawful. Defending the former CM, the TMC MP said that neither the former CM has any FIR registered against her nor has she been called as a witness anywhere, deeming the CID's arrival unreasonable.

"This is not in accordance with the law. No FIR has been lodged against Mamata Banerjee, nor has she been called as a witness anywhere. This is a vindictive attitude initiated by CM Suvendu Adhikari. They just want to harass Mamata Banerjee," he said.

TMC MP Derek O'Brien claimed that the CID "forcefully" attempted to enter the AITC headquarters along with Banerjee's residence in Kolkata, while the former CM was in New Delhi for some appointments. He added that the Central Reserve Police Force was also engaged at the main entrance. "Political vendetta shamelessly timed! EXACTLY AT THE SAME TIME as @AITCofficial Chairperson @MamataOfficial was having a meeting today in Delhi with Mrs Sonia Gandhi, CID was forcefully trying to enter the AITC party HQ adjoining residence in Kolkata. First loot vote, now loot files of a political rival. Democracy? Main entrance overloaded with CRPF," he wrote on X.

BJP Defends Action, Cites Rule of Law

However, BJP leaders have called this a consequence of the misgovernance of TMC during their rule. West Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul said the CID's action reflects the supremacy of the Constitution and asserted that no individual is above the law of the land, stating that the former Chief Minister should be "booked and arrested."

"It only shows that nobody is above the Constitution, and nobody is above the law of the land. Mamata Banerjee, as an ex-Chief Minister, tolerated criminals, corruption, and whatnot for the last fifteen years. She never cared for the Constitution. She acted as if West Bengal were another country and she were the Prime Minister of that country. So today, CID is acting, and everyone involved will be brought to book, and the public will be given justice," she said.

"The people of Bengal were cheated because of her. The way she spoke against the country, demeaned the central forces, the Prime Minister, and even the Honourable President, she should be booked, she should be arrested," she added.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Manoj Tigga also accused Mamata Banerjee of wrongdoings in her tenure as the West Bengal Chief Minister, recognising the CID arrival as a consequence of the malpractices done by TMC. "The former Chief Minister has been the focal point of all the malpractices that have occurred over the last fifteen years, be it major scams, the education scam, or any of the recruitment drives. That is why the CID has gone there. No one is above the law. Whoever has committed a legal wrongdoing, if they have acted unlawfully, will certainly face arrest," he said.

Furthermore, BJP MLA Sajal Ghosh called Mamata Banerjee's residence, "house of thieves", adding that the TMC is "finished." "CID has gone to the house of the thieves' Didi... TMC is finished... Ever since Didi brought her nephew in 2016, she has changed," he said.

Background of Signature Forgery Probe

Notably, a CID team also visited the residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee last week in connection with the alleged signature forgery case. The state CID has constituted a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged forgery of signatures of Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislators.

Abhishek Banerjee has been asked to present the party's original resolution copy sent to the West Bengal Assembly Speaker over the appointment of party office bearers, officials said. Trinamool Congress (AITC) sources said Abhishek Banerjee has responded to the agency by sending a formal letter through his legal counsel.

On May 20, Abhishek Banerjee submitted a copy of the meeting resolution book with an attendance sheet containing the signatures of the members present in the concerned meeting, which mentioned that 70 MLAs were present at the meeting held on May 6.

On May 27, two AITC MLAs filed a complaint before the Speaker alleging that no resolution had been adopted regarding the LoP selection on May 6 and that they had only signed the meeting resolution book on May 19. The complainants also alleged that the resolution dated May 6 was "manufactured and fabricated," with as many as 14 signatures appearing in block letters.

The Trinamool Congress later suspended the two MLAs - Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha for anti-party activities. Based on a complaint by the Principal Secretary of the Assembly, Hare Street Police Station registered a case on May 27 under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy. CID took over the investigation on May 28. (ANI)

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