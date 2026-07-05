An E. coli outbreak in a Chikkaballapur village was caused by illegal drinking water cans from an unlicensed purification unit. The unit has been sealed, and police cases filed. Government-supplied water is safe, and the situation is under control.

Illegal Water Cans Suspected in Outbreak

An outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea in Chikkatekahalli village, Shidlaghatta taluk, is suspected to have been caused by E. coli bacteria found in illegally sold 20-litre drinking water cans, the district administration said. An inquiry revealed that the water was being sold without authorisation. It had been procured from a private water purification unit whose operating licence had expired.

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Following the findings, the purification unit and its water storage tanks have been sealed, and the supply of water from the source has been stopped.

JJM Water Supply Declared Safe

Laboratory tests conducted on water supplied under the government's Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) confirmed that it was free from any chemical or biological contamination. Officials clarified that the outbreak was not linked to the JJM supply.

Authorities Take Action

Police cases have been registered against the illegal water supplier and the owner of the purification unit. The district administration said a temporary health camp has been set up in Chikkatekahalli village and the situation is now under control. Medical teams are monitoring residents for symptoms.

Authorities have urged villagers to purchase drinking water only from authorised sources and to report any unlicensed water suppliers.