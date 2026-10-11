Congress leader P Chidambaram called for the effective implementation of Tamil Nadu's two-language policy. He stressed that students should be fluent in both Tamil and English and that trained teachers must be appointed in all schools.

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday called for effective implementation of Tamil Nadu's two-language policy, stressing that students should be able to speak both Tamil and English fluently.

In a post on X, Chidambaram emphasised the need to ensure that the policy is implemented in practice rather than remaining confined to paper. He also called for trained teachers to be appointed in all schools to teach the two languages.

Highlighting the importance of language proficiency among students, particularly the younger generation, Chidambaram said, “My wish is that everyone who supports the two-language policy—especially young students—should speak and pronounce fluently in both Tamil and English. All schools should appoint trained Tamil teachers and English teachers. The two-language policy should not remain just on paper. It should be implemented throughout Tamil Nadu.”

State Reaffirms Two-Language Policy

The remarks came against the backdrop of Governor Vishwanath Arlekar's address to the 17th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, in which he outlined the policy position of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's government on language and education.

Arlekar said the government would continue to follow the existing two-language policy of teaching Tamil and English, noting that the policy had been followed in the state since a 1968 resolution of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

The language issue has remained a key point of political debate in Tamil Nadu, with the state maintaining its two-language policy of Tamil and English while opposing the three-language formula under the NEP.

The Governor reaffirmed the state's long-standing opposition to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the three-language formula.

Recalling the Assembly resolution passed under former Chief Minister Annadurai in 1968, Arlekar said, "From then until now, the two-language policy has been adopted in Tamil Nadu. This Government will continue to follow this policy since the two-language policy is one that the people of Tamil Nadu have accepted." (ANI)