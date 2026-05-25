Union Minister Giriraj Singh slammed Rahul Gandhi for trying to 'incite the youth' against PM Modi, following Gandhi's claim that the BJP-led government would "fall within the year" due to the rising cost of living and inflation.
'Rahul Miyan, Maoist Muslim Congress'
Calling him 'Rahul Miyan', he hit out at Congress, claiming that the party has become the 'Maoist Muslim Congress', while reiterating that the country supports PM Modi. "Rahul Gandhi is no longer with the Congress; he has become 'Rahul Miyan.' He has turned it into a Maoist Muslim Congress, and he should not remain under this misconception--the country stands with PM Modi," the Union Minister said.
Rahul Gandhi's 'Govt Will Fall' Remark
Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a meeting of the advisory council of the party's Minority Department, had claimed that if the current economic situation of the country persists, the government "will not last till next year". Multiple leaders were present at the meeting on May 23, including KC Venugopal, Abhishek Singhvi, Tariq Anwar, Imran Masood, and the party's Minority Department Chairman, Shayar Imran.
'Fight Atrocities, Build Bridges'
Speaking to ANI after the meeting, Congress MP Tariq Anwar said that Rahul Gandhi also called on leaders to address any atrocities against any person. "He said that Congress should come forth if there is any atrocity or injustice to any minority, or even any upper caste, we need to fight together. He said that they are dividing people, but we need to build bridges," Anwar said. On the 'government will fall' remark, he added, "Regarding the government, he said that the government will not last till next year if the situation of the country remains the same or worsens."
Congress MP Imran Masood, who was also present at the meeting, had criticised the Centre on Sunday for the rising costs and fuel price hikes, while also claiming that the government is unfairly labeling the trend of 'cockroach janata party' being disconnected from Indians. Masood asked the Central government, "Look at the situation of the country right now, one movement starts and millions of people join it, but the government questions it and says that they are foreigners. If suddenly India's population starts asking you questions, this does not happen spontaneously, right? Every day, petrol prices are increasing, and inflation is rising. Have we made this situation? Are we running the government or are you?"(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)