Rekawaya village in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region sees a new era of development after the end of Naxalism. The 'Sushasan Express' initiative has led to 10 schools reopening, 700 students enrolling, and improved road and internet connectivity.

The Rekawaya village of Bastar region in Chhattisgarh has begun a new era of development, as an era of darkness of bombs, gunpowder, and guns has been lifted with the launch of the "Sushasan Express" initiative, ending a decade-old Naxalite insurgency.

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Sushasan Express: Driving Development

According to Narayanpur Collector Namrata Jain, under the Sushasan Express initiative, which was launched on January 1, earlier this year, 10 schools have been reopened; meanwhile, 700 students have been enrolled in 24 schools. She added that the administration is also working on improving road and internet connectivity in the region "We have better schools, road connectivity... We have reopened 10 schools and also opened 24 new schools with the admission of more than 700 students... The connectivity is also being developed, NH is being constructed, which will connect to Maharashtra... We are even working on mobile and internet connectivity. We started the Sushasan Express on 1 January, which comes with Wi-Fi and an inverter installed. Aadhar operators and people from the Post-Office travel through it to the village for 2-3 days to make their documentation," Namrata Jain told ANI.

A Villager's Perspective

A local Villager, Pradeep, hailed the governmental efforts towards restabilising people following the end of Naxalism in the region. He stated that schools in the village are operated by a committee formed by the inclusion of 12 villages; however, it was earlier done through the Naxal Jantana government. The villager said that development is taking place in the region; however, it would take some time. "Here, schools were operated by the Naxal Jantana government... After them, the school was run by a committee formed by the 12 villages... Constructions for roads and schools started after the police camps, and then the children shifted to government schools to study... Now, Naxals do not come here... Development has started, it will take some time," said the villager.

A History of Isolation and Hardship

Rekavaya, a village in Abujhmad, was earlier extremely difficult to access. It is located around 150 kilometres from the Narayanpur district headquarters, and reaching it required travelling through rough terrain and crossing district boundaries.

The area remained largely cut off not only geographically but also from development and administrative services. Despite being marked on maps, government presence in the region was minimal for many years. Instead, Naxalite groups had significant control, and their influence shaped daily life in the village.

Residents of Rekavaya faced prolonged hardship. For decades, they lived without basic infrastructure such as roads, communication networks, or access to government facilities. Movement was risky due to the presence of IEDs and the threat of ambushes. Educational activities in the area were also affected, with informal systems reportedly emphasising militant ideology rather than the standard curriculum.

The Turning Point: Security and Infrastructure

Over time, the situation began to change due to coordinated efforts by central and state authorities, along with sustained security operations. These efforts led to a reduction in Naxalite activity, with many individuals surrendering and security forces increasing their presence in the region.

Police camps were established in and around Abujhmad, improving security conditions. Subsequently, a road was constructed connecting Rekavaya, marking a significant step in improving access. This development facilitated the entry of administrative services and marked the beginning of gradual changes in the village.