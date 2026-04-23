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Aishwarya Rai- Abhishek Bachchan Love Story: Actor Finally Reveals How It All Began; Read On
For nearly two decades, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been that couple. Now, Abhishek has finally opened up about the real story of their marriage, and it's not what you think.
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Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's Love Story
Everyone talks about their on-screen chemistry in films like 'Guru' and 'Umrao Jaan'. But Abhishek Bachchan just revealed the real-life love story that blossomed behind the scenes, a story that has stood the test of time for nearly two decades.
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Abhishek got candid about their marriage
In a recent interview, Abhishek got candid about their marriage. He didn't just call Aishwarya his wife; he called her his 'soulmate'. He spoke with so much love and respect, showing immense pride in their partnership.
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Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke
Their story began way back in 2000 on the sets of 'Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke'. She was already a global star, and he was just starting his career. Abhishek says there were no sparks then; they were simply good friends. It took six more years for their friendship to blossom into love.
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Serious in 2006
Things started getting serious in 2006 on the sets of 'Umrao Jaan'. But Abhishek confirms the real magic happened during the shoot for Mani Ratnam's 'Guru'. While playing the iconic roles of Gurukant Desai and Sujata, the reel-life couple fell in love for real.
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New York hotel balcony
It was a scene straight out of a movie. After the 'Guru' premiere in New York, Abhishek took Aishwarya to their hotel balcony. He proposed to her right there in the freezing cold. Her 'yes' made their love story official and became a legendary moment for Bollywood fans.
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Abhishek got emotional
Abhishek got emotional during the interview, saying, 'Aishwarya is not just my wife or the mother of my child, she is my soulmate.' He gave her full credit for raising their daughter Aaradhya with strong values, admiring how she keeps her grounded despite the world of glamour.
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19 wonderful years together
The couple has already spent 19 wonderful years together and are heading towards their 20th anniversary. Abhishek says the years have flown by 'like a beautiful dream' and he's cooking up a 'grand plan' to celebrate the big 2-0. He's keeping the details a secret for now, but fans are already excited!
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