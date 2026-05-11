An old interview of Jaya Bachchan is doing the rounds again. In it, she spoke frankly about her bond with Aishwarya Rai, whether she's a strict mother-in-law, and the difference between a daughter and a daughter-in-law.

Jaya Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai: Jaya Bachchan is famous for speaking her mind, no filters attached. That's why her old interviews often pop up on social media. Recently, an old video of hers started trending, where she spoke openly about her relationship with her daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In the interview, Jaya was asked if she was ever strict with Aishwarya after the wedding. She gave a very honest answer in her typical style.

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‘She is not my daughter, she is my daughter-in-law’ — Jaya Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan said she never felt the need to be a strict mother-in-law. In her witty but clear way, she said that Aishwarya's own mother would have already handled that responsibility. "There's a difference between a daughter and a daughter-in-law," she explained. "Sometimes, daughters take their parents for granted, but you can't do that with your in-laws." Jaya added that relationships change over time. She shared that she now feels more like a 'Bachchan' than a 'Bhaduri', her family name before marriage.

Jaya Bachchan is very strict with her own children

Jaya also admitted that she has been a very strict mother to her own kids, Abhishek and Shweta. When asked if she's the same with Aishwarya, she said in no uncertain terms, "Strict? She is not my daughter, she is my daughter-in-law. Why should I be strict with her? I am sure her mother has already done that for her." This old statement of hers is now going viral on social media once again.

Aishwarya is a good friend, says Jaya

In another interview, Jaya Bachchan described her bond with Aishwarya Rai as very warm. She said their relationship is not just that of a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law, but also like friends. "If I don't like something about her, I tell her on her face. I don't do politics behind her back," Jaya said. "If she disagrees with me, she also says it openly." She added that there's always respect and honesty between them. Jaya also joked that she can be a bit more dramatic, while Aishwarya has to be more respectful because she is younger.

Jaya has also praised Aishwarya

Jaya Bachchan has also praised Aishwarya Rai on many occasions. She has always appreciated Aishwarya's calm and strong personality, and how she takes care of the family. During a chat on Koffee with Karan, Jaya revealed that Amitabh Bachchan was very happy when Aishwarya joined the family. She said that after her daughter Shweta got married and moved to her own home, there was a void in the house. According to Jaya, whenever Amitabh Bachchan sees Aishwarya, he feels as if Shweta has come back home.

The famous Bachchan family bonding

The Bachchan family has always been one of the most talked-about families in Bollywood. There are often stories about Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's relationship, but the two have shown respect and affection for each other in public many times. Jaya Bachchan's old interviews still go viral because she says what she thinks, without holding anything back.