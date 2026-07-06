A 22-year-old woman, Ratna Majumdar, and her mother-in-law are scripting history in Chhattisgarh's Surguja by turning to floriculture. Their venture has boosted their family's income and inspired other women in their village of Digma.

A 22-year-old married woman, Ratna Majumdar, along with his mother-in-law, is scripting new history to take Chhattisgarh's Surguja on the path of becoming a hub for the production of a variety of flowers. Breaking the stereotype of a relationship, which is usually misunderstood, the duo of daughter-in-law and mother-in-law have turned floriculture into a source of self-reliance and identity.

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Moreover, the district administration is also making continuous efforts to promote flower farming by providing them with technical know-how, quality seeds, subsidies and other assistance.

Breaking New Ground in Digma Village

The landscape of agricultural fields within village Digma in the district is witnessing a transition as traditional farming is now being replaced with floriculture, and the credit goes to Ratna as well as her mother-in-law, Shanti Majumdar. After marriage, when Ratna came to the village of Digna, she noticed that her family was engaged in small-scale farming and desire to do something new.

Taking inspiration from his uncle-in-law, who is engaged in floriculture on a small scale, Ratna also started flower farming in a small area with a few saplings and limited resources. Eventually, the farming started on a small-scale transformed into an enterprise providing employment opportunities for several. Ratna has not only strengthened her family's financial condition but has also paved a new path for other women and youth in the village.

From Small Start to Thriving Enterprise

As compared to traditional crops like paddy and vegetables, floriculture yields much higher profits, said young farmer Ratna Majumdar, elaborating that during the peak season, she receives large-scale orders for weddings, festivals, and events.

Apart from the local market, the flowers are being supplied to neighbouring districts, added Ratna. Ratna further informed that she had employed workers for plucking, maintaining, and packing the flowers in the fields, turning this cultivation into a small enterprise. Currently, the farming is being practised on two acres, and they are now planning to scale this business, added Ratna.

A Model for Self-Reliance

"After the daughter-in-law's arrival, new energy has infused both the home and the fields. Where the work was earlier limited, modern farming methods are now being used on the same land, and the family has become more self-reliant than before," said Shanti Majumdar, Ratna's mother-in-law.

"The demand for flowers in the local market is very high, but they still have to be procured from other states. In such a scenario, if local production increases, it will not only boost the income of the farmers but will also strengthen the district's economy," said Surguja Collector Ajeet Vasant. (ANI)