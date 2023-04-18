Chhattisgarh: Naxals attack Bijapur MLA Vikram Mandavi's convoy in Gangaloor village; check details

It is reportedly said that no casualty was reported due to the incident and all the people who were part of the convoy are said to be safe. Many police personnel have been deployed in the area and searches are being conducted.

Chhattisgarh Congress MLA Vikram Mandavi on Tuesday (April 18) said that he had a narrow escape after his convoy was attacked by Naxals near Padeda village in Bijapur district. According to the Congress MLA, Naxalites also fired at the vehicle of district panchayat member Parvati Kashyap, who was a part of the MLA's convoy.

Speaking to reporters, the police said, "Bijapur MLA Vikram Mandavi was returning after attending a public event and reached Bijapur district headquarters safely. Probe underway related to any activity by Naxals in the area."

There have been several instances of Naxals targeting MLAs and other political leaders in Chhattisgarh. In February this year, three BJP functionaries were killed in a week in Chhattisgarh by Maoists.

Ramdhar Alami (43), a former sarpanch, was hacked to death by Maoists at Barsoor in Dantewada district while he was on his way home to Hitameta village. On February 5, Neelkanth Kakem, 48, BJP's divisional head of Awapalli in Bijapur district, was killed when three alleged Maoists stabbed with sharp weapons in Bijapur district.

On February 10, Sagar Sahu, 47, deputy chief of the BJP's Narayanpur district unit, was shot dead at his home by two suspected Maoists.

In April 2019, BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi and four policemen were killed when Maoists blew up their vehicle using an improvised explosive device in Dantewada region. A huge crater was left at the attack site after the MLA's vehicle was hit by the IED.