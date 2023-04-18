Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chhattisgarh: Naxals attack Bijapur MLA Vikram Mandavi's convoy in Gangaloor village; check details

    It is reportedly said that no casualty was reported due to the incident and all the people who were part of the convoy are said to be safe. Many police personnel have been deployed in the area and searches are being conducted.

    Chhattisgarh Naxals attack Bijapur MLA Vikram Mandavi's convoy in Gangaloor village; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 18, 2023, 7:50 PM IST

    Chhattisgarh Congress MLA Vikram Mandavi on Tuesday (April 18) said that he had a narrow escape after his convoy was attacked by Naxals near Padeda village in Bijapur district. According to the Congress MLA, Naxalites also fired at the vehicle of district panchayat member Parvati Kashyap, who was a part of the MLA's convoy.

    It is reportedly said that no casualty was reported due to the incident and all the people who were part of the convoy are said to be safe. Many police personnel have been deployed in the area and searches are being conducted.

    'Notion of man, woman not based on genitals': Supreme Court on same-sex marriages

    Speaking to reporters, the police said, "Bijapur MLA Vikram Mandavi was returning after attending a public event and reached Bijapur district headquarters safely. Probe underway related to any activity by Naxals in the area."

    There have been several instances of Naxals targeting MLAs and other political leaders in Chhattisgarh. In February this year, three BJP functionaries were killed in a week in Chhattisgarh by Maoists.

    Ramdhar Alami (43), a former sarpanch, was hacked to death by Maoists at Barsoor in Dantewada district while he was on his way home to Hitameta village. On February 5, Neelkanth Kakem, 48, BJP's divisional head of Awapalli in Bijapur district, was killed when three alleged Maoists stabbed with sharp weapons in Bijapur district.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Jagadish Shettar blames BJP leader BL Santhosh for denying him ticket

    On February 10, Sagar Sahu, 47, deputy chief of the BJP's Narayanpur district unit, was shot dead at his home by two suspected Maoists.

    In April 2019, BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi and four policemen were killed when Maoists blew up their vehicle using an improvised explosive device in Dantewada region. A huge crater was left at the attack site after the MLA's vehicle was hit by the IED.

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2023, 7:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian mountaineer Baljeet Kaur tests positive for COVID-19; to embark on next climb after recovery AJR

    Indian mountaineer Baljeet Kaur tests positive for COVID-19; to embark on next climb after recovery

    Karnataka Election 2023 'He wrote poetry for Atiq Ahmad...' BJP slams Congress star campaigner Imran Pratapgarhi

    'Imran Pratapgarhi wrote poetry for Atiq Ahmad...' BJP slams Congress Karnataka Election 2023 star campaigner

    Karnataka Election 2023: CM Bommai hints PM Modi to hold nearly 20 rallies in poll-bound state AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: CM Bommai hints PM Modi to hold nearly 20 rallies in poll-bound state

    With Surat court dumping Rahul Gandhi's plea, will Congress field Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad? anr

    With Surat court dumping Rahul Gandhi's plea, will Congress field Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad?

    Punjab Police detain Amritpal Singh's wife at Amritsar Airport while trying to board London flight AJR

    Punjab Police detain Amritpal Singh's wife at Amritsar Airport while trying to board London flight

    Recent Stories

    Akshara Singh sexy video Bhojpuri actress Khesari Lal item song Paani Paani by Badshah is worth WATCHING RBA

    Akshara Singh sexy video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari's item song 'Paani Paani' by Badshah is worth WATCHING

    Indian mountaineer Baljeet Kaur tests positive for COVID-19; to embark on next climb after recovery AJR

    Indian mountaineer Baljeet Kaur tests positive for COVID-19; to embark on next climb after recovery

    IPL 2023: Gary Kirsten reveals why Gujarat Titans GT has been struggling to defend totals-ayh

    IPL 2023: Gary Kirsten reveals why Gujarat Titans has been struggling to defend totals

    Pakistan Minister Bilawal Bhutto to visit India in May, first since Nawaz Sharif in 2014 AJR

    Pakistan Minister Bilawal Bhutto to visit India in May, first since Nawaz Sharif in 2014

    What an incredible reception Delhi thank you CEO Tim Cook after opening Apple Saket store launch gcw

    'What an incredible reception, Delhi, thank you!': Tim Cook after opening Apple Saket store launch

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon