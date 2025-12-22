VHP's Alok Kumar slammed Bangladesh's interim government over violence against minorities. Accusing Muhammad Yunus of challenging India's sovereignty, the VHP has called for nationwide protests across all districts on December 23 and 24.

The International Working President of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Alok Kumar, on Monday condemned the violence against minorities in Bangladesh, and said that Muhammad Yunus, Chief Advisor of the interim government, is challenging India's sovereignty. Saying that a "proper reply needs to be given" to such a challenge to India's sovereignty, secularism and the principle of religious harmony, the VHP is going to hold nationwide protests across every district on December 23 and 24.

"As the head of a nation, he (Muhammad Yunus) is challenging India's sovereignty. A proper answer must be given to this. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad will hold protests in every district across the country tomorrow and the day after tomorrow," the VHP leader told ANI.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

VHP questions killing of Hindu man

Speaking on the killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a young Hindu man in Mymensingh, Kumar quoted other reports which said that the man had only said all religions are equal, and whether such a statement is blasphemous. "I saw some reports which stated that Dipu had only said that all religions are equal. If this is considered blasphemy, then it is a challenge to India's secularism and the principle of religious harmony. Later, a statement clarified that Dipu had not made any blasphemous statement. If that is the case, then why was he murdered? Bangladesh will have to answer this," he said.

Concerns over 'Greater Bangladesh' map

On the murder of political leader Sharif Osman Hadi, the VHP working president asked whether Chief Advisor Yunus agrees with him, showing a map of Greater Bangladesh, which also includes Northeast India, since he went to the leader's funeral. "Hadi (student activist Sharif Osman Hadi) was murdered, and Muhammad Yunus attended his funeral. Before his death, Hadi had shown a map of Greater Bangladesh, which included the entire Northeast India, West Bengal, and parts of Bihar. Is Muhammad Yunus supporting this? As the head of a nation, he is challenging India's sovereignty. A proper answer must be given to this."

Protests erupt in Dhaka

Sharif Osman Hadi was shot at close range on December 12 while travelling in a rickshaw in Dhaka's Bijoynagar area. On December 15, he was airlifted to Singapore by air ambulance for advanced treatment, but later succumbed to his injuries on December 18. Following his death, protests broke out in Dhaka, as the activists called for justice for their slain leader.

On the death of Dipu Charan Das, Hindu religious organisations and minority rights groups staged a demonstration in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka on Monday, alleging growing religious extremism, attacks on minorities and administrative inaction.

Sheikh Hasina criticises Yunus-led interim govt

As an uneasy calm prevails over Dhaka after days of violent protests last week, former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is currently in India, also weighed in, sharply criticising the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in the wake of violence that followed Hadi's killing and warning that continued instability was damaging Bangladesh's relations with neighbouring countries.

In an email interview with ANI, Hasina alleged that "lawlessness" that uprooted her government has multiplied under Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. Hasina also raised concerns over the growing influence of radical Islamist forces in Bangladesh, alleging administrative complicity under the interim government. (ANI)