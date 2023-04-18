Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: Jagadish Shettar blames BJP leader BL Santhosh for denying him ticket

    Shettar further said he fell victim to the game played against him and added the ticket that was announced in his favour was taken back later, he charged. The BJP gave ticket to Tenginkai who worked for the party organisation.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Jagadish Shettar blames BJP leader BL Santhosh for denying him ticket AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 18, 2023, 5:48 PM IST

    Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar on Tuesday (april 18) blamed BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh for rejecting his plea for a ticket in the poll-bound state a day after quitting the party and joined the Congress.

    Shettar, a six-time MLA, by giving him a ticket to contest from the Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency, while the BJP chose its state general secretary (organisation) Mahesh Tenginkai for the same seat.

    Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court demands Gujarat govt to give reasons for releasing convicts

    Adressing a press conference, Shettar said, "When there was a possibility of winning with maximum votes, the question emerged why the ticket was denied. What I saw was, the person whom people respect and call him Santhosh ji, it's BL Santhosh, who is the root cause of all this."

    Shettar further said he fell victim to the game played against him and added the ticket that was announced in his favour was taken back later, he charged. The BJP gave ticket to Tenginkai who worked for the party organisation.

    "If the party wanted to honour him, it could have made him MLC or given some important post," Shettar, who was also a former Karnataka Assembly Speaker, said. He claimed that in the 2018 Assembly election, Channappa Nimbannanavar was a strong contender from Kalghatgi constituency in Dharwad district but the local leaders revolted.

    Jharkhand man vows to shoot, kill UP CM Yogi Adityanath; cops file case

    The veteran leader accused Tenginkai of running a 'whispering campaign' against him over the past six to seven months. Stating that Santhosh has many 'Maanas Putras' (a person who is treated like a son), Shettar said, "This Maanas Putra (Mahesh Tenginkai) started a whispering campaign with his disciples against me for the past six to seven months."

    Several attempts were made to persuade him by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pralhad Joshi to stop him from going out of the party but he remained adamant of contesting the polls at any cost. Voting will take place in the state on May 10 and the results will be out on May 13.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2023, 5:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Election 2023 'He wrote poetry for Atiq Ahmad...' BJP slams Congress star campaigner Imran Pratapgarhi

    'Imran Pratapgarhi wrote poetry for Atiq Ahmad...' BJP slams Congress Karnataka Election 2023 star campaigner

    Karnataka Election 2023: CM Bommai hints PM Modi to hold nearly 20 rallies in poll-bound state AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: CM Bommai hints PM Modi to hold nearly 20 rallies in poll-bound state

    With Surat court dumping Rahul Gandhi's plea, will Congress field Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad? anr

    With Surat court dumping Rahul Gandhi's plea, will Congress field Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad?

    Punjab Police detain Amritpal Singh's wife at Amritsar Airport while trying to board London flight AJR

    Punjab Police detain Amritpal Singh's wife at Amritsar Airport while trying to board London flight

    Gautam Adani, Sharad Pawar meet in Mumbai; hold 2-hour discussion

    Gautam Adani, Sharad Pawar meet in Mumbai; hold 2-hour discussion

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023, RR vs LSG: Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate in Rajasthan Royals success-ayh

    IPL 2023: Lucknow captain KL Rahul fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate in Rajasthan success

    Crescent moon of Shawwal won't be sighted by naked eye tonight, claims IAC anr

    Crescent moon of Shawwal won't be sighted by naked eye tonight, claims IAC

    Karnataka Election 2023 'He wrote poetry for Atiq Ahmad...' BJP slams Congress star campaigner Imran Pratapgarhi

    'Imran Pratapgarhi wrote poetry for Atiq Ahmad...' BJP slams Congress Karnataka Election 2023 star campaigner

    Evil Dead Rise: Where to watch THIS Warner Bros horror movie online for FREE; Netflix or Amazon Prime Video? RBA

    Evil Dead Rise: Where to watch THIS Warner Bros' horror movie online for FREE; Netflix or Amazon Prime Video?

    IPL 2023: Watch Yuzvendra Chahal cheeky way of getting de Quinton de Kock attention; wife Dhanashree Verma SEXY VIDEO-ayh

    IPL 2023: Watch Chahal's cheeky way of getting de Kock's attention; wife Dhanashree's SEXY VIDEO

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon