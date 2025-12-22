Christian Michel James, accused in the AugustaWestland case, decried spending seven years in jail without trial or charges. He called the delay 'unacceptable' and raised safety concerns, even as a court ordered his release in one related case.

Accused in the AugustaWestland VVIP chopper case, Christian Michel James on Monday expressed serious concerns over the prolonged delay in legal proceedings, stating that he has spent seven years in jail without trial or charges.

Speaking to the media, Michel said, "Unless the modifications work, there will be no implications. I expect to stay in jail, but I don't know what is going to happen to the reputation of India. I am not expecting to be released tomorrow." Calling the delay "unacceptable," Michel said, "It is way too long... seven years in jail without trial or charges. I don't understand why the delay has been caused."

Michel further claimed that he was the only accused against whom a red notice was issued. "I am the only one with a red notice, and I had to come because of it," he said, adding, "I have nothing to defend because there has been no trial."

Michel raises safety concerns

Raising safety concerns, Michel alleged that his life was under threat even inside jail. "I am not safe outside because I have had attacks on my life in jail, which is supposed to be safe, so how will I be safe outside?" he said.

Legal proceedings and bail status

The AugustaWestland case relates to alleged irregularities in the purchase of VVIP helicopters. Legal proceedings in the matter are ongoing. Earlier, The Rouse Avenue court on Saturday ordered to release Christian Michel James from custody in the alleged money laundering case linked with Augusta Westland chopper deal case. James will remain in custody in the CBI case. A similar bail application is pending in CBI case. James had sought release from the custody on the ground that he has completed the maximum sentence of 7 years in custody in money laundering case. He was granted bail by the Supreme Court in CBI case and by the Delhi High Court in Money laundering case. The courts had imposed the condition of furnishing bail bonds of Rs. five lakh in each case and surrendering his passport. He has not furnished the bail bond, and his passport expired during the period of his custody in the case.

About the AugustaWestland case

This is a case related to the Rs. 3,600 crore Augusta Westland helicopter deal, which was registered by CBI in 2013. It is alleged that in order to enable the supplier to get the bid, the flying height of the helicopter was reduced. It is alleged that in this deal Rs. 200 crore kickback was paid. (ANI)